Aggies Land Commitment From Talented 2023 CB Bravion Rogers

The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a roll on the recruiting trail for some time now.

And on Tuesday, that momentum continued in a big way, with an elite 2023 defense recruit, in La Grange (TX) cornerback, Bravion Rogers.

Rogers made his announcement via his personal Twitter account.

With the announcement, Rogers becomes the fifth commitment of the 2023 class for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, and the third on the defensive side of the ball, joining defensive linemen Anthony James and Johnny Bowens, offensive tackle Colton Thomasson, and punter, Tyler White.

White committed to the Aggies on Monday.

A coveted national recruit, Rogers holds offers from a plethora of elite programs across the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC among many others.

A true athlete in every sense of the word, not only does Rogers play on both sides of the ball for La Grange, but he also competes in track and field.

Rogers ran a 10.69 100 and high jumped 6-4 during his sophomore year and has also long jumped 20-6.5.

Also as a sophomore, Rogers was named to the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a cornerback. He would repeat that feat as a junior as well.

In 2021, Rogers had 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one fumble return touchdown and two interceptions on defense. He also ran 104 times for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching nine passes for 336 yards and six more scores on offense.

