Skip to main content

Aggies Land Commitment From Talented 2023 CB Bravion Rogers

The Aggies added another talented name to their 2023 class

The Texas A&M Aggies have been on a roll on the recruiting trail for some time now

And on Tuesday, that momentum continued in a big way, with an elite 2023 defense recruit, in La Grange (TX) cornerback, Bravion Rogers. 

Rogers made his announcement via his personal Twitter account

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 1.27.39 PM
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 1.28.10 PM
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 1.28.34 PM

With the announcement, Rogers becomes the fifth commitment of the 2023 class for Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies, and the third on the defensive side of the ball, joining defensive linemen Anthony James and Johnny Bowens, offensive tackle Colton Thomasson, and punter, Tyler White. 

White committed to the Aggies on Monday. 

A coveted national recruit, Rogers holds offers from a plethora of elite programs across the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC among many others. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 1.28.10 PM
Play
Recruiting

Aggies Land Commitment From Talented 2023 CB Bravion Rogers

The Aggies added another talented name to their 2023 class

By Matt Galatzan49 seconds ago
Knijeah Harris
Play
Football

IMG OL Knijeah Harris Sets Commitment Date After Trip to College Station

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff4 hours ago
Achane
Play
Football

Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart: Who's After Devon Achane at RB?

Isaiah Spiller is gone. Devon Achane will be the bell cow. But who is next?

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago

A true athlete in every sense of the word, not only does Rogers play on both sides of the ball for La Grange, but he also competes in track and field. 

Rogers ran a 10.69 100 and high jumped 6-4 during his sophomore year and has also long jumped 20-6.5.

Also as a sophomore, Rogers was named to the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a cornerback. He would repeat that feat as a junior as well. 

In 2021, Rogers had 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one fumble return touchdown and two interceptions on defense. He also ran 104 times for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching nine passes for 336 yards and six more scores on offense. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies?

Sign up for your premium membership to All Aggies and access the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 1.28.10 PM
Recruiting

Aggies Land Commitment From Talented 2023 CB Bravion Rogers

By Matt Galatzan49 seconds ago
Knijeah Harris
Football

IMG OL Knijeah Harris Sets Commitment Date After Trip to College Station

By AllAggies Staff4 hours ago
Achane
Football

Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart: Who's After Devon Achane at RB?

By Matt Galatzan6 hours ago
dylan rock. baseball
Baseball

Aggies Dylan Rock Earns SEC Honors

By Timm Hamm16 hours ago
oneal
Football

'Take That Jersey Off': Aggies Leon O'Neal Jr. Doesn't Like Recruit's Comments

By Zach Dimmitt17 hours ago
leon o'neal
Football

'Not Complicated': Ex-Aggie Leon O'Neal Jr. Ultra Confident in NFL Ability

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
lofton 2
Men's Basketball

A&M Targeting Coveted Louisiana Tech Forward

By Zach Dimmitt21 hours ago
Caleb Chapman
Football

Aggies Caleb Chapman Enters Transfer Portal

By Matt Galatzan21 hours ago