2023 DB Bravion Rogers Re-Commits to Texas A&M

Last month, the Texas A&M Aggies 2023 recruiting class took a big hit when La Grange (TX) cornerback Bravion Rogers de-committed from the program.

On Tuesday, however, Rogers reversed course, re-committing to the Aggies and head coach Jimbo Fisher.

With his re-commitment, Rogers becomes the 10th pledge of the 2023 class for the Aggies, and the fourth on the defensive side of the ball, joining Linebacker Anthony Hill, corner Jayvon Thomas, and EDGE Daymion Sanford.

A coveted national recruit, Rogers holds offers from many elite programs across the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and USC among many others.

A true athlete in every sense of the word, not only does Rogers play on both sides of the ball for La Grange, but he also competes in track and field.

Rogers ran a 10.69 100, high jumped 6-4 during his sophomore year, and long jumped 20-6.5.

Also as a sophomore, Rogers was named to the Texas 13-4A-II first-team all-district team on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a cornerback. He would repeat that feat as a junior as well.

In 2021, Rogers had 27 tackles, one tackle for loss, six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one fumble return touchdown and two interceptions on defense. He also ran 104 times for 1,006 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 336 yards and six more scores on offense.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here