Aggies Signee Conner Weigman Wins Yet Another Post Season Award

Texas A&M quarterback signee Conner Weigman has won yet another post-season award, taking home National High School Quarterback Of The Year honors by the National Quarterback Club.

“This young man serves as a fine example of everything that is right about high school football,” President of the National Quarterback Club, Done Kile said. “We are looking forward to watching what he accomplishes on and off the field for years to come. To honor his phenomenal high school career, we’re pleased to host this outstanding celebration.”

This season, the future Texas A&M QB led the Bears to the Class 6A Division II Region II championship game.

Bridgeland would fall short to Tomball, 48-13, but the Weigman was not the cause of the loss. He was unable to play after suffering an injury the week prior.

“This year, competition was incredible as players and coaches all across the nation took back to the fields on Friday nights,” Kile said. “Players across that country continued to prove that the high school sector is rich with talent, drive, and commitment.”

Last season, the Bears were put on notice thanks to the emergence of Weigman at QB. He led Bridgeland to an undefeated season in just its third season of varsity play.

Weigman threw for 3,808 yards and 42 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 2020. This past season, injuries lessened his numbers, but he managed to tally 2,588 yards with 29 touchdowns against six interceptions.

Against Klein Cain in the season opener, the Bears impressed. Weigman threw for five touchdown passes, rushed for two more, and even caught a touchdown to pick up the 54-14 win.

Weigman ranks No. 3 on SI99's top prospects of the 2022 class, trailing Austin Westlake's Cade Klubnik (Clemson) and Martin (Tenn.) Westview Ty Simpson (Alabama). He is also the No. 32 overall prospect in the class.

