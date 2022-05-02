Red-Hot QB Recruit Rashada Talks Top Schools After Punching Ticket to Elite 11 Finals

LAS VEGAS -- The sixth stop of the 2022 Elite 11 regional quarterback camp tour was the first on the West Coast and tangibly, the most star-studded to date.

Four quarterbacks, including Jaden Rashada, earned invitations to this summer's Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. The previous five stops have resulted in five total invites to date.

Many on-hand thought the 6'4" Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star had the best day of spinning the football among all competitors, coinciding with a recruitment bubbling up towards becoming one of the most contested among all class of 2023 prospects at the game's most important position.

Ole Miss hosted Rashada for an official visit the weekend prior, his first chance to mingle with a staff that underwent changes on both sides of the ball after a program record 10 regular-season wins under Lane Kiffin in 2021.

"It was real good, that was my third time up there so I got to just chop it up with the coaching staff," he told Matt Solorio. "It went pretty good, me and those coaches have talked a lot and you know coach Kiffin is an offensive mastermind.

"Who wouldn't want to play for them?"

Rashada has taken spring visits to Miami and Arkansas in an unofficial capacity. LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and others could potentially get him on campus this summer for an official visit.

Logistics are to be sorted out, but the newest contender appears to be Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. TAMU is the latest program to offer Rashada a scholarship, jumping into the race with the extension on April 20.

On Sunday, the fast-rising quarterback prospect called the tender a "dream offer."

"Playing the biggest football, just that crowd and being in Texas is a unique opportunity," Rashada said. "It's something to try to make the most of, so that's kind of why I called it that."

The Aggies lost a verbal commitment from another Las Vegas camper in Eli Holstein, who was also invited to the finals after his performance, when he de-committed in March. He and Rashada have interest from similar programs, not uncommon as programs navigate the quarterback dominoes behind Arch Manning, Dante Moore and others atop the class.

The wild coaching carousel from the fall also impacts which top quarterbacks end up where. There is even crossover from program to current coach relative to a known commodity like Rashada, who for example was being recruited by the previous Oregon coaching staff under Mario Cristobal as well as the current one under Dan Lanning.

Rashada will be in Eugene at least one more time before a verbal commitment is to be made.

"It's been pretty heavy, really heavy," he said of the Duck pitch. "Me and coach (Kenny) Dillingham and Lanning have built a great relationship. Those are two real good dudes, they're pretty genuine. I'll probably plan a trip out there pretty soon."

Of course Cristobal's current program, Miami, is still in search of its passer in the 2023 class. Rashada and Moore appear to be at the top of each program's board at this time.

"Just what they're doing and how much they're building over there at Miami," he said of The U. "I feel like I can come in and compete and play in the ACC there in coach (Josh) Gattis' offense.

"I know they're doing a real good job with recruiting and just changing the culture."

Rashada had previously admitted to an open timeline, with a willingness to make a verbal commitment at nearly any time, while acknowledging that ideally a pledge would come before the 2022 season begins.

A decision is not likely before the next round of visits, it appears.