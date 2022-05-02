Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Jaden Rashada Elite 11 Las Vegas Highlights
Jaden Rashada Elite 11 Las Vegas Highlights

Red-Hot QB Recruit Rashada Talks Top Schools After Punching Ticket to Elite 11 Finals

California native being courted by top programs from coast to coast

LAS VEGAS -- The sixth stop of the 2022 Elite 11 regional quarterback camp tour was the first on the West Coast and tangibly, the most star-studded to date. 

Four quarterbacks, including Jaden Rashada, earned invitations to this summer's Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles. The previous five stops have resulted in five total invites to date. 

Many on-hand thought the 6'4" Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star had the best day of spinning the football among all competitors, coinciding with a recruitment bubbling up towards becoming one of the most contested among all class of 2023 prospects at the game's most important position. 

Ole Miss hosted Rashada for an official visit the weekend prior, his first chance to mingle with a staff that underwent changes on both sides of the ball after a program record 10 regular-season wins under Lane Kiffin in 2021. 

"It was real good, that was my third time up there so I got to just chop it up with the coaching staff," he told Matt Solorio. "It went pretty good, me and those coaches have talked a lot and you know coach Kiffin is an offensive mastermind. 

"Who wouldn't want to play for them?"

Rashada has taken spring visits to Miami and Arkansas in an unofficial capacity. LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and others could potentially get him on campus this summer for an official visit. 

Logistics are to be sorted out, but the newest contender appears to be Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies. TAMU is the latest program to offer Rashada a scholarship, jumping into the race with the extension on April 20. 

On Sunday, the fast-rising quarterback prospect called the tender a "dream offer."

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

"Playing the biggest football, just that crowd and being in Texas is a unique opportunity," Rashada said. "It's something to try to make the most of, so that's kind of why I called it that."

The Aggies lost a verbal commitment from another Las Vegas camper in Eli Holstein, who was also invited to the finals after his performance, when he de-committed in March. He and Rashada have interest from similar programs, not uncommon as programs navigate the quarterback dominoes behind Arch Manning, Dante Moore and others atop the class. 

The wild coaching carousel from the fall also impacts which top quarterbacks end up where. There is even crossover from program to current coach relative to a known commodity like Rashada, who for example was being recruited by the previous Oregon coaching staff under Mario Cristobal as well as the current one under Dan Lanning. 

Rashada will be in Eugene at least one more time before a verbal commitment is to be made. 

"It's been pretty heavy, really heavy," he said of the Duck pitch. "Me and coach (Kenny) Dillingham and Lanning have built a great relationship. Those are two real good dudes, they're pretty genuine. I'll probably plan a trip out there pretty soon."

Of course Cristobal's current program, Miami, is still in search of its passer in the 2023 class. Rashada and Moore appear to be at the top of each program's board at this time. 

"Just what they're doing and how much they're building over there at Miami," he said of The U. "I feel like I can come in and compete and play in the ACC there in coach (Josh) Gattis' offense. 

"I know they're doing a real good job with recruiting and just changing the culture."

Rashada had previously admitted to an open timeline, with a willingness to make a verbal commitment at nearly any time, while acknowledging that ideally a pledge would come before the 2022 season begins.   

A decision is not likely before the next round of visits, it appears. 

YOU MAY LIKE

mikko-rantanen-avalanche-injury\
Play
Betting

NHL Playoff Series Betting Previews, Odds, Picks & Stanley Cup Futures

Welcome to the NHL playoffs! The Avalanche have the best future odds at SI Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup.

By Frankie Taddeo
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the sixth overall pick to the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
NFL

Panthers Considered Trading Back From No. 6 Pick, per Source

Carolina considered trading back, or even taking a quarterback at No. 6.

By Mike McDaniel
aj-brown-fantasy-stock-watch
NFL

Source: Titans Rejected Multiple Eagles Offers for Brown

The rising star receiver was dealt to Philadelphia during the first round of the NFL draft over the weekend.

By Mike McDaniel
USC wide receiver Drake London after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Fantasy

Rookie Fantasy Landing Spots Winners and Losers

Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are some of the draft winners, but not all fared as well.

By Michael Fabiano
Breanna Stewart with Team USA women's basketball
Play
Fantasy

2022 WNBA Fantasy Preview

Top 10 players, key sleepers and rookies to target in your WNBA fantasy draft.

By Ben Pickman
Stephen Curry and Ja Morant
NBA

Splash Brothers Deliver and Thoughts on Draymond Green's Ejection

Plus, takeaways from Milwaukee's dominating win in Boston and what to expect in Sixers-Heat and Suns-Mavericks.

By SI Staff
eagles-draft-howie-roseman-daily-cover-horizontal
Play
NFL

How Eagles Built Flexibility and Cashed in on Draft Night

GM Howie Roseman landed A.J. Brown while maintaining his stockpile. Plus, how the Jets’, Panthers’ and Lions’ plans came together.

By Albert Breer
May 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum.
NBA

Draymond Green Defends Himself on Podcast After Ejection

The Warriors forward said he was trying to hold Memphis forward Brandon Clarke up and that the foul didn’t warrant a flagrant 2.

By Mike McDaniel