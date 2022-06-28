Skip to main content

DL Johnny Bowens De-commits From Aggies

The Aggies have lost a priority commit in the 2023 class

The Texas A&M Aggies lost a priority commitment in the 2023 class on Tuesday afternoon when Judson (Converse, TX) defensive end Johnny Bowens de-committed from the program. 

Bowens made his announcement via his personal Twitter account.

Bowens originally committed just two weeks after the Aggies closed Early Signing Day with major momentum along the defensive front and landed the nation's top class in the 2022 cycle.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 270 pounds, Bowens was named a 27-6A first-team all-district selection at defensive end this past season. As a sophomore, he was also a major contributor, helping Judson to the playoffs.

Upon his original commitment, Bowens the fourth member of the talented 2023 Aggies recruiting class, joins Zachary (LA) quarterback Eli Holstein, Wylie East (Wylie, TX) defensive lineman Anthony James and Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX) offensive tackle Colton Thomasson.

Now, three of those players are gone, with Holstein flipping to Alabama, and James flipping to Washington. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FCV4IDuXIAcHCjU
Play
Recruiting

DL Johnny Bowens De-commits From Aggies

The Aggies have lost a priority commit in the 2023 class

By Matt Galatzan4 minutes ago
william fowles
Play
Football

Talented 2023 WR William Fowles Names A&M in Final Four

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff4 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes with the ball during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive Players to Watch in Week 4 vs Aggies

The Razorbacks have six returning starters in 2022, including their starting quarterback

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago

Since then, the Aggies have landed some talent, with edge Daymion Sanford committing on June 27, as well as corners Bravion Rogers and Jayvon Thomas committing on back-to-back days in April. 

Bowens originally chose the Aggies over heavy pursuit from other elite in-state programs such as the Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, UTSA Roadrunners, Houston Cougars and North Texas Mean Green.

His decommitment comes shortly after a visit to Oregon, which could signal his next destination.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

FCV4IDuXIAcHCjU
Recruiting

DL Johnny Bowens De-commits From Aggies

By Matt Galatzan4 minutes ago
william fowles
Football

Talented 2023 WR William Fowles Names A&M in Final Four

By AllAggies Staff4 hours ago
Jan 1, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rushes with the ball during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive Players to Watch in Week 4 vs Aggies

By Matthew Postins7 hours ago
sanford
Football

A&M Lands Commitment From 2023 In-State LB Daymion Sanford

By Zach DimmittJun 27, 2022
CLSD X
Baseball

Texas A&M Baseball Ends Year on High Note

By Cole ThompsonJun 27, 2022
USATSI_16826155
Football

Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

By Matthew PostinsJun 27, 2022
screen-shot-2022-05-13-at-44910-pm
Recruiting

Aggies Offer Baylor QB Commit Austin Novosad

By Matt GalatzanJun 25, 2022
manning a&M
Football

CFB Analyst: Arch Manning Commitment Helped Longhorns 'Overtake' Aggies in Recruiting

By Zach DimmittJun 25, 2022