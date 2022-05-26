Aggies Land Official Visit From Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens

The Texas A&M Aggies are in need of a running back, and one of the top prospects from the 2023 class, Rueben Owens of El Campo (TX), is looking hard at Aggieland.

On Thursday, Owens revealed to AllAggies.com that Texas A&M will be one of five teams to receive an official visit, alongside Texas, TCU, Louisville and Georgia.

He is the latest major Aggies target to set an official visit to Austin, with Permian (Odessa, TX) offensive lineman Harris Sewell scheduling his officials on Wednesday.

Owens has not scheduled a firm date yet to visit College Station, Austin or Athens, but will visit TCU and Louisville in June. “I am going to TCU (June 3-5) and to Louisville (June 17-19) for official visits,” Owens told On3's, Chad Simmons. Louisville and TCU are both new relatively additions to the race for Owens, who originally had Texas, A&M, Georgia, Oklahoma and LSU in his recent top 5 finalists. “Both schools are something different for me, so I want to check them out," Owens told Simmons. "I don’t know too much about TCU yet, so I will what the visit is like. I have been talking to the running backs coach (Anthony Jones, Jr.) and coach Eron Hodges for a while now." Owens is also a big fan of the atmosphere at Kyle Field and was very impressed by the fans during the Aggies' upset of No. 1 Alabama last season. "Texas A&M... I'm a Texas kid you know," Owens said. "And A&M, I just like that school, like it's fun. The games... the Alabama/A&M Game, was crazy bro. Like crazy."

Another reason the Aggies still appear to be a top contender for Owens is his relationship with the staff and running game coordinator Elijah Robinson.

“A&M has been recruiting me since I was a freshman, so we have been talking for a long time," Owens told Simmons. "Their last recruiting class was very nice, but it will not have any impact on me.

“What I like about A&M is their staff. They talk with me a lot, coach Robinson is a cool guy, and the staff has spent a lot of time recruiting me. They treat me really well and they make A&M a fun place to be. Their facilities are really nice too, so those stand out.”

Last season, Owens rushed 248 times for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 252 yards and another two scores on his way to winning the Texas District 12-4A-I Overall MVP.

Owens has rushed 388 times for 5,308 yards and 76 scores in his three seasons with the varsity squad. He has also fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, and former Oklahoma star Joe Mixon due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

And, Seeing as how getting to the NFL is a major priority for Owens, the Aggies' track record of NFL success will likely impact his recruitment. However, Owens' other top contenders, Georgia, TCU, and Texas, in particular, also have outstanding histories of developing running backs for the NFL as well.

Either way, Owens was clear that the Aggies are still a top contender for his signature.

As for a decision, Owens tells AllAggies.com that he plans to narrow things down around December and the Early Signing Period.

