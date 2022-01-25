Are These Two Major Aggies Targets A Package Deal?

One area the Texas A&M Aggies are in need of improvement is at the wide receiver position, and in the 2023 class, there might not be a more critical target at the position than DeSoto's Johntay Cook.

Cook made a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend during the Aggies junior day event, notably skipping out on the same event for the Texas Longhorns who were seen by many to be the favorites for his signature.

However, per a conversation between Cook and 247Sports recruiting analyst Mike Roach, Cook heard exactly what he needed to hear from Jimbo Fisher and his staff.

"It was the message from coach Fisher," Cook told Roach. "He told me that this year I may not have seen what I wanted to see, but it was for a reason. It was because the tight ends were the strength of his offense so that's who he targeted. Once he gets the dynamic receivers as he says, the playbook will open up."

Fisher got exactly that in the 2022 class, with the nation's top slot receiver, Evan Stewart, signing with the Aggies during the Early Signing Period.

Perhaps even more interesting, however, is that Cook indicated that he and top 2023 running back target Rueben Owens are likely going to be a package deal.

Rueben Owens Johntay Cook Rueben Owens Johntay Cook

"Me and Rueben are locked in," Cook told Roach. "I think me and Rueben are going to the same school whether that be Texas, A&M, Bama, or wherever. We definitely want to have the number one class. Seeing A&M have that number one class is inspirational, so I want to have the number one class too."

So, could Aggies pull that No. 1 class yet again?

Well, they are already off to a great start, with commitments from elite prospects such as quarterback Eli Holstein, and defensive linemen Anthony James and Johnny Bowens.

And with names like Cook, Owens, and the nation's top defensive recruit Lebbeus Overton, all seriously considering the Aggies, 2023 very well could be shaping up to be yet another historic one on the recruiting trail in College Station.

Johntay Cook and Rueben Owens Get a look at the Aggies top offensive targets in 2023 8 Gallery 8 Images

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here