Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    Top Aggies OT Target Kelvin Banks Commits To Texas

    The Aggies lost one of their top targets to their in-state rivals
    Author:

    If Texas A&M had one major need to fill with their remaining spots in the 2022 recruiting cycle, it was along the offensive line.

    And on Saturday, they missed out on arguably the best one in the country, in Summer Creek (Humble, TX) offensive tackle, Kelvin Banks, who committed to the Texas Longhorns

    Banks, who was previously committed to Oregon, currently ranks as the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, and No. 25 player overall per SI All-American's national recruiting rankings.

    Banks was also one of several top recruits who re-opened their recruitments when Mario Cristobal left Eugene for the Miami Hurricanes.

    Though he had reportedly originally planned to hold his recruitment decisions until February, a strong push from Steve Sarkisian, Kyle Flood, and the Texas Longhorns was enough to seal the deal with the elite talent.

    Now, Banks has found his college home, and will officially sign with the Longhorns on December 15.

    Recommended Articles

    Kelvin Banks
    Play
    Recruiting

    Top Aggies OT Target Kelvin Banks Announces Commitment

    The Aggies lost one of their top targets to their in-state rivals

    1 minute ago
    elko
    Play
    Football

    Former A&M DC Says Goodbye To Aggieland

    Questions remain about the effect Elko's departure will have on the program

    28 minutes ago
    Walter Nolen
    Play
    Recruiting

    Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Walter Nolen Headed to College Station Saturday

    Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Aggies news as Texas A&M looks to improve on an already impressive class

    2 hours ago

    With Banks now committed to Texas, the Aggies will have to turn their attention elsewhere along the offensive line.

    Luckily for them, they are still in is also still in heavy pursuit of two of the top remaining uncommitted offensive line prospects in the country, in Atascocita (Humble, TX) tackle Kam Dewberry (who seems an A&M lean) and Duncanville (TX) offensive tackle Cam Williams.

    You can view SI All-American's scouting report of Banks below:

    A specimen in the open field, Banks takes the crown for the most supremely athletic offensive lineman in this class. A fluid mover in every sense of the word and every situation he's placed in, he will be an immediate threat for Oregon in the screen and counter game. He gathers himself exceptionally well and has violent hands upon arrival. There's not a lot of in-game experience in the pass-set department, but the athletic profile says with time he will be more than okay.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

    Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

    Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

    Kelvin Banks
    Recruiting

    Top Aggies OT Target Kelvin Banks Announces Commitment

    1 minute ago
    elko
    Football

    Former A&M DC Says Goodbye To Aggieland

    28 minutes ago
    Walter Nolen
    Recruiting

    Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Walter Nolen Headed to College Station Saturday

    2 hours ago
    NFL
    Recruiting

    Can Texas A&M Finish No. 1 in Recruiting Without Mike Elko?

    2 hours ago
    NFL
    Football

    Texas A&M's DC Elko Heads Back To ACC As Head Coach

    18 hours ago
    0126385-ogrw-1280x720
    Basketball

    Aggies Coach Gary Blair Sets Record As A&M Beats TSU

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_16885434
    News

    Two Aggies Named To Walter Camp All-American Team

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_16885386
    News

    Texas A&M Dominates In 2021 All-Freshman SEC Class

    Dec 9, 2021