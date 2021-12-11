Top Aggies OT Target Kelvin Banks Announces Commitment

If Texas A&M had one major need to fill with their remaining spots in the 2022 recruiting cycle, it was along the offensive line.

And on Saturday, they missed out on arguably the best one in the country, in Summer Creek (Humble, TX) offensive tackle, Kelvin Banks, who committed to the Texas Longhorns

Banks, who was previously committed to Oregon, currently ranks as the nation's No. 2 offensive tackle, and No. 25 player overall per SI All-American's national recruiting rankings.

Banks was also one of several top recruits who re-opened their recruitments when Mario Cristobal left Eugene for the Miami Hurricanes.

Though he had reportedly originally planned to hold his recruitment decisions until February, a strong push from Steve Sarkisian, Kyle Flood, and the Texas Longhorns was enough to seal the deal with the elite talent.

Now, Banks has found his college home, and will officially sign with the Longhorns on December 15.

With Banks now committed to Texas, the Aggies will have to turn their attention elsewhere along the offensive line.

Luckily for them, they are still in is also still in heavy pursuit of two of the top remaining uncommitted offensive line prospects in the country, in Atascocita (Humble, TX) tackle Kam Dewberry (who seems an A&M lean) and Duncanville (TX) offensive tackle Cam Williams.

You can view SI All-American's scouting report of Banks below:

A specimen in the open field, Banks takes the crown for the most supremely athletic offensive lineman in this class. A fluid mover in every sense of the word and every situation he's placed in, he will be an immediate threat for Oregon in the screen and counter game. He gathers himself exceptionally well and has violent hands upon arrival. There's not a lot of in-game experience in the pass-set department, but the athletic profile says with time he will be more than okay.



