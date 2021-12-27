Who Are The Top Longhorns Targets For The 2023 Recruiting Class?

The Texas Longhorns had a sensational close to the 2022 Early Signing Period, locking down the No. 4 recruiting class in the nation per Sports Illustrated's rankings.

However, the recruiting push for 2022 is not yet done, with elite targets such as Duncanville defensive end Omari Abor, Arlington Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell, and Cy Park linebacker Harold Perkins, just to name a few.

With that said, it is never too early to look ahead to the 2023 recruiting cycle, where the Longhorns currently hold just one commitment, in Arlington Seguin safety, Jamel Johnson.

So who are the top targets for the Longhorns in 2023?

LonghornsCountry.com breaks down the top targets for Steve Sarkisian and company, and how they could fit into future plans.

Offense

Quarterback - Arch Manning - Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA)

There is not going to be a bigger target on the board for the Longhorns, or frankly, anyone else in the country, than Arch Manning. Manning is the top quarterback and arguably the top overall recruit in the 2023 class, and Texas is squarely on his radar. Manning loves Sarkisian, and Texas is in a good spot here. They will have to fight off the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and family favorite Ole Miss for his services, but Texas should like their position.

Manning finished 2021 with over 2,000 yards passing to go along with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Running Back - Rueben Owens - El Campo (TX)

There might not be a better running back in the 2023 class than Rueben Owens, who was formerly committed to Texas until this past June. However, despite that de-commitment, Texas is still very much a priority for Owens. And the relationship with new running backs coach Tashard Choice might be enough to put Texas over the top here. Owens also has a fantastic relationship with Manning, and the next player on our list, Johntay Cook.

Owens finished the 2021 season with 248 carries for 2,989 yards and 46 touchdowns on the ground while pulling in 15 catches for 252 yards and two scores through the air.

Wide Receiver - Johntay Cook - Desoto (TX)

Arguably the Longhorns top receiver target in 2023, Desoto's Johntay Cook is the type of explosive playmaker that Steve Sarkisian desperately needs to add to his offense. After missing out on Evan Stewart, Cook will be a critical get for the Longhorns in the next cycle. Like Owens, Cook also has a great relationship with Arch Manning, which could play a role in the recruitment of all three players.

Cook finished 2021 with 38 carries for 806 yards and 19 touchdowns

Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal

Wide Receiver - Jalen Hale - Longview (TX)

Another one of the top receivers in the class, Longview's Jalen Hale will be a majority priority for the Longhorns. A big-bodied receiver, Hale stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds, and has plenty of space to fill his body out as he gets into a college strength and conditioning program.

Hale finished his junior season with 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Matt Galatzan

Wide Receiver - Jaden Greathouse - Westlake (Austin, TX)

Given the Longhorns' small haul in the 2022 class at the position, wide receiver will be a major priority in 2023, and the chances of the Longhorns taking three to four at the position are not unlikely. Another major name on the list for Texas will be Westlake's Jaden Greathouse, who could fit the mold of a big-bodied outside wideout that the Longhorns desperately need.

Greathouse finished the 2021 season with 66 catches fro 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Tight End - Lafayette Kaiuway - Sam Houston (Arlington, TX)

The Longhorns did not sign a tight end in the 2022 cycle and lost one of its top options to the transfer portal in Jared Wiley. Tight End will have to be a need for the 2023 class, and Lafayette Kaiuway might be the Longhorns' best shot at landing a playmaker at the position.

Kaiuway finished 2021 with 27 catches for 403 yards and nine touchdowns

Offensive Lineman - Harris Sewell - Permian (Odessa, TX)

The Longhorns have closed very strong in the 2022 offensive line class, and with Devon Campbell still on the board, the class could get even more stacked at the position before it is all said and done. That means that Texas will not necessarily have to go heavy on the offensive line in 2023. However, they will still want to fill a few spots with top talent, and Permian's Harris Sewell will be one of their top targets on the board.

TJ Shanahan Twitter

Offensive Lineman - TJ Shanahan - Westlake (Austin, TX)

The Longhorns landed one of the top run-blocking offensive linemen in the entire country for 2022 in Cameron Williams and will look to add yet another mauler for the 2023 class. Westlake's TJ Shanahan fits that description about as well as anyone else in the class and is already right in their backyard. Shanahan played right tackle for Westlake in 2021, but will likely project as an inside player at the college level.

Defense

Defensive Lineman - David Hicks - Allen (TX)

Another area where the Longhorns cleaned up in the 2022 class was along the defensive line, where they signed eight very talented prospects. As arguably the best defensive linemen in the 2023 class, Hicks projects on the inside but will have versatility. He will be a top priority for Texas, with the Longhorns set for an intense battle with Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and many others for his services.

Edge - Matayo Uiagalelei - St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

If there was another candidate for the best defensive linemen in the 2023 class outside of Hicks, it is St. John Bosco edge Matayo Uiagalelei. The younger brother of Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Matayo has a serious interest in Texas but will be a hotly contested signature come next year.

Jayden Wayne

Edge - Jayden Wayne - Lincoln (Tacoma, WA)

When speaking of elite edge defenders that the Longhorns are targeting, not mentioning Jayden Wayne would be a mistake. Another west coast defender, Wayne has future first-round NFL talent and his raw athleticism and ability to come screaming off of the edge already has programs around the country breaking down his door. Wayne has a serious interest in the Longhorns as well and has a great relationship with the Texas staff.

Linebacker - Anthony Hill - Ryan (Denton, TX)

If there is a position that the Longhorns need to fill the most in 2023, it is the linebacker spot, where Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill would be an excellent fit in Pete Kwiatkowski's defensive system. Hill might be the top linebacker in the country, and his relationship with Johntay Cook and Rueben Owens should not be discounted. Hill also has a major interest in Texas A&M.

Linebacker - Liona Lefau - Kahuku (HI)

Outside of Hill, the Longhorns will likely have to land at least two to three other players at the position in order to replenish the depth. Hawaii product Liona Lefau is one player that the Longhorns have circled and will be pursuing strongly.

Cornerback - Javien Toviano - Martin (Arlington, TX)

Another position the Longhorns will have to go heavy at in the 2023 class is the corner spot, where Arlington Martin standout Javien Toviano is one of the top talents in the class. Toviano is also considering Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Notre Dame among many other elite programs.

Cornerback - Malik Muhammad - South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX)

Luckily for Texas, the cornerback spot is loaded for the 2023 class, and South Oak Cliff corner Malik Muhammad is another name to watch. Muhammad has offers from around the country from just about all of the major programs. He is also just one of two outstanding corners that Texas will target from South Oak Cliff, with Jayvon Thomas also set to get a major look.

