Aggies Land Visit From Baylor QB Commit Austin Novosad

Texas A&M continues its search for a 2023 QB

The Texas A&M Aggies have been in search of a 2023 quarterback since the de-commitment of Eli Holstein this spring. 

And as of late, they have welcomed no shortage of suitors to College Station, with top passers such as Dante Moore and Jaden Rashada both making their way to Aggieland in recent weeks. 

Now, another top target is on the way, with Dripping Springs (TX) prospect Austin Novosad set to take an official visit to the Aggies this weekend. 

Novosad is coming off of an official visit to Ohio State in early June and a trip to Waco to reconnect with the Baylor coaching staff this past weekend. 

"It was really good," Novosad told AllAggies.com "Great to connect with the whole coaching staff again! They stayed with their values which were person over player."

For now, however, he will focus on the coming weeks, including a trip to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

Novosad will be joined in Los Angeles by other top talents from around the country, including Malachi Nelson (USC), Dante Moore (uncommitted), Christopher Vizzina (Clemson), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Jaden Rashada (uncommitted), Eli Holstein (uncommitted), and presumably, Arch Manning (uncommitted), among others.

At that time, he will likely still be mulling over his decision, with other programs still trying to knock on his door as well.

In his junior season with Dripping Springs, Novosad completed 208 of 327 passes for 3,399 yards and 40 touchdowns with nine interceptions, on his way to being named the Texas District 12-5A-I overall MVP.

In his sophomore campaign, he was named the Texas District 12-5A D-I Offensive Newcomer of the year, throwing for 2,887 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

