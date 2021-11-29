Could Lincoln Riley To USC Steer Top Recruits To Aggies?

The Texas A&M Aggies may not have had the season they wanted on the field in 2021, but as far as the recruiting trail is concerned, things likely could not have gone any better than they have thus far.

The Aggies currently sit with the no. 3 class in the SEC, and the No. 9 class nationally, with much more to be decided over the next two weeks.

However, thanks to the departure of Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma on Sunday, things could get even more interesting for A&M, who will now likely receive a major boost in their pursuits of a myriad of the nation's top prospects.

Offensively, targets such as Arlington (TX) Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell (No. 1 IOL, No. 22 national), and Humble (TX) Atascocita offensive lineman Kam Dewberry (No. 4 IOL, No 78 national), will now likely shift their attention away from the Sooners, and towards their other suitors, including Texas A&M -- at least until a new head coach in named in Norman.

That holds true on the other side of the ball as well, with Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace Edge Shemar Stewart (No. 2 Edge, No. 7 national), Duncanville (TX) Edge Omari Abor (No. 4 Edge, No. 31 national), Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage Edge Marvin Jones Jr. (No 3. Edge, No. 8 overall, Lakeland (Fla.) defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy (No. 3 IDL, No. 10 overall), all major targets that the Aggies have been battling the Sooners for in recent weeks.

The Aggies are far from the only program that will benefit from the exit of Riley for these recruits, with Texas, Alabama, Ohio State, and many other top schools also vying for signatures from each of these players.

However, as for the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Brownlow-Dindy, who currently still sits committed to Oklahoma, things could shift to a one-horse race in A&M's direction.

Brownlow-Dindy had originally narrowed his list to just the Aggies and the Sooners at the end of August and held offers from the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, LSU, and USC among many more elite suitors.

Either way, each and every one of these prospects will have plenty of time to make these decisions, with the early signing period approaching in just over two weeks' time, and the traditional signing day still months away.

