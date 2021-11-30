Elite WR Evan Stewart Has Made His College Choice

As far as top priorities for the class of 2022 go, Liberty (Frisco, TX) wide receiver Evan Stewart might have been at the top of the list for Texas A&M

And on Monday, the former Texas Longhorns commit made a massive decision about his future, committing to the Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

While the timing of the decision does come as a surprise, Stewart choosing the Aggies is far from a shock, with the elite pass-catcher making a bevy of trips to College Station over the last few months.

Stewart currently ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the country and was arguably the top uncommitted player left on the board in the entire country.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, the Frisco Liberty star decided to forgo the remainder of his senior season, and focus on getting ready for the next stage of his career earlier this fall.

Before making his decision, Stewart had 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns this season.



In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and six touchdowns, improving his numbers from his sophomore campaign, where he had 43 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns.

Known as a dangerous vertical threat with excellent run after the catch ability, Stewart has the ability to play either in the slot or on the outside and has a high upside as a route-runner if given the right opportunity.

Also a track-and-field star, Stewart has a personal best 10.74 100-meter, a 21.08 200-meter, a 24-6 long jump, and a 47-9 triple jump.

