June to be Revealing Month in Aggies Chase for a QB Recruit

Eli Holstein came off the board to Alabama this week.

The former Texas A&M quarterback commitment had been trending that way for some time, but the finality of his decision allows for a complete focus elsewhere for Jimbo Fisher and co.

It had long been aggressive in targeting other quarterbacks with offers, mainly Detroit (Mich.) King's Dante Moore and Pittsburg (Calif.) High School's Jaden Rashada. Each of the pair will now make a June visit to College Station ahead of commitment dates. Rashada's public pick is set to be revealed on June 18.

Now there's a third uncommitted passer hearing more and more from A&M, per SI's John Garcia, Jr. It's Brock Glenn of Tennessee, an emerging talent who -- like Moore and Rashada -- will cap his month of June among the best passers in America at the Elite 11 Finals.

“We’ve built a really good relationship,” Glenn said of Texas A&M’s interest. “They’ve liked me for a while now. Coach Darrell Dickey and my head coach have a really good relationship, so it kind of started there for them. Then coach Dickey was able to watch me throw not too long ago and he loved it.

“Now they want me to come on a visit and I definitely plan to. It’s been great getting to know him; we talk once a week or so.”

Glenn has been hot on the trail, adding a new offer from Florida State this week. A visit to Tallahassee could soon go down. He has already used an official visit to TCU and has plans to see Auburn, Mississippi State and Virginia ahead of a commitment timeline some time in the month of June.

That timeline aligns with Rashada, who is also busy with visits. In the last month, he took an official visit to Ole Miss before unofficial to LSU, Oregon and Florida, where he arrived on Thursday. Each of those programs, along with A&M, Cal, and Miami made Rashada's top schools on May 17. He expects to make at least one more trip, to A&M, before all is said and done.

"Playing the biggest football, just that crowd and being in Texas is a unique opportunity," Rashada recently said. "It's something to try to make the most of, so that's kind of why I called it that."

As for Moore, the visit to A&M is already set for June 17, per On3's Chad Simmons. It will also be his first time in College Station. Moore has a long list of suitors, including longtime favorite Notre Dame, Oregon, LSU, Michigan and others, though he has no official list of top schools. There is also no timeline for a decision with Moore, whose father has hinted at the process leaking into the fall.

“It will be huge for me to get down there and just see how it is,” Moore told Simmons. “I will spend a couple of days on campus, I will get a look at everything, and I will get to learn more about the coaches and the school."

The ball is in A&M's court, at least in terms of the attention the staff distributes between the three top passers.

It appears all three will also soon be on campus, with Moore's visit date coinciding with Rashada's commitment date -- so seeing how Fisher navigates these three dominoes will be telling.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here