Aggies Target and Top Safety Prospect Bryce Anderson Announces College Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies picked up a major defensive back pledge when top safety prospect Bryce Anderson committed to the program

The Texas A&M Aggies have landed one of the top defensive back prospects in the nation, in Westbook (Beaumont, TX) safety Bryce Anderson, who committed to the Aggies on Friday.

In recent weeks, Anderson had narrowed down his list to just two choices, putting the Aggies and the Texas Longhorns in that final grouping.

The 6-foot, 190-pound safety is coming off of a pair of visits to both schools over the last two months, most recently in the final weekend of July for each program's respective 'pool party'.

Anderson had also previously considered LSU, Michigan, and USC as well.

Anderson had been recruited by Aggies' defensive coordinator Mike Elko and defensive backs coach TJ Rushing throughout his process.

Here is SI All-American's take on Anderson:

Another two-way talent on the list, Anderson may be the fastest at the safety position as well with 100-meter dash times sub 10.5 seconds registered in 2021. The torque he runs with appears effortless on tape, too, an invaluable strength for any secondary projection. The quarterback experience will aid a full transition to the safety spot, complete with a long stride that will make up for experienced-based technical aspects not yet attached to his name at safety. Anderson has a strong football IQ and the physical traits to make this ranking look way too low down the line.

A two-way star for Westbrook, Anderson was named the 21-6A first-team quarterback selection last season. Anderson also runs track for Westbrook, running an impressive 10.48 100-meter dash and a 21.20 200-meter dash as a junior.

Anderson now becomes the 13th commitment of the Aggies 2022 Class. You can view the entire list of 2022 commitments below:

QB - Conner Weigman, Bridgeland (Cypress, TX)

WR - Noah Thomas, Clear Springs (League City, TX)

TE - Donovan Green, Dickinson (Dickinson, TX)

OT - PJ Williams, Dickinson (Dickinson, TX)

OT - Hunter Erb, Eaton (Haslet, TX)

DE - Malick Sylla, Katy (Katy, TX)

DL -Jadon Scarlett, Argyle (Argyle, TX)

LB - Ish Harris, Pilot Point (Pilot Point, TX)

LB - Martell Harris, The Woodlands (The Woodlands, TX)

CB - Bobby Taylor, Katy (Katy, TX)

S - Jared Kerr, Lexington (Lexington, TX)

K - Ethan Moczulski, Mt Spokane (Mead, WA)

