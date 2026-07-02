SEC General Manager Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Texas A&M Recruiting

Texas A&M is already making waves on the recruiting trail. The Aggies currently boast the nation’s No. 1 class, with 25 commits at the beginning of July, and they don’t appear to be slowing down as they approach the final stretch of the offseason.

While much credit will be given to head coach Mike Elko and Co., for the work his staff has done on the trail. It is no secret in today’s era of college athletics that NIL is a factor in Texas A&M’s strong start to the 2027 cycle.

However, one SEC general manager recently claimed to ON3 that the Aggies’ financial investment in this class is quite shocking.

“Texas A&M is spending a shit ton — easily $10 million,” an SEC general manager said per ON3’s Pete Nakos.

$10 Million Recruiting Class?

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there has been talk of $50 million rosters in college football this offseason, as costs of fielding a championship-level team continue to inflate. The claim that the Aggies are spending a fifth of that number on a single recruting class certainly raises eyebrows.

It’s no secret that Texas A&M is among one of the healthier NIL bases in the nation. The Aggies are supposed to be spending just as much money on their roster as the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia. The Aggies have deep pockets, and if this anonymous SEC general manager is to be believed, they are flexing those financial muscles.

While there is still five months left to go until National Signing Day, Texas A&M’s class already boasts a plethora of talent. Sure, it may not have the nine five-star prospects as Jimbo Fisher’s infamous 2022 class, but in this era, where the revenue-sharing was supposed to spread out the talent even more.

The Aggies' success in this class is impressive. As things stand, Texas A&M’s 25-man class is made up of 16 blue-chip (four-and five-star) prospects, which makes up 64 percent of the class. With six five-star prospects, the Aggies have three more than second-place Notre Dame and third-place Miami in the Rivals team class rankings. four-

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