Texas A&M 5-Star Commit Ready to Forget The Jimbo Fisher Era

Kaden Henderson, the 4-star linebacker out of Tampa, Florida, has recently made his final decision on where to play football at the next level, and has chosen to reside in College Station as Texas A&M's newest linebacker pickup.

An incredible size and stature for an athletic linebacker, Henderson weighs in at 218 pounds and 6-foot-1, with a blunt force finish on any ball carrier in front of him.

This is the exact archetype that the Aggies have been looking for, and it seems like, after a visit, among other pursuits, they've got their guy.

He broke down his reasoning, including head coach Mike Elko's vision and his relationship with the team, but what was most interesting was his passion for Texas A&M's No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Henderson clearly has big plans for himself and his new brothers this upcoming season, which includes helping fans forget about the recruiting failures from the Jimbo Fisher era.

Kaden Henderson Gets Honest About "Jimbo Stuff"

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker commit Kaden Henderson | Kaden Henderson (@KadenHenderson_ on X)

The most historic recruiting classes in program history have former head coach Jimbo Fisher's name attached to them, but just like the current Aggie team and the 12th Man, the recruits have moved on from Fisher and bought in entirely to Elko's vision. As for Henderson, he had something to say about this new wave hitting College Station.

“We want to be one of the best classes to go down in history." Henderson told GigEm 247. "Everyone talks about the Jimbo stuff, and we’ve heard that, but this is a whole different mentality.”

There is something special brewing in the Texas A&M locker room, and it will only continue to be successful with Elko at his rightful throne in Aggieland. In just a couple of years, he has transformed this program in ways we've never seen before, landing elite recruits like Henderson and securing a future for Texas A&M.

That movement has single-handedly swayed a star-studded recruiting class to choose Texas A&M over other great programs.

For instance, Henderson chose to play for Texas A&M over the likes of Miami, Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia. Only a few years ago, that probably wouldn't have happened in Fisher's final days as the head coach of the Aggies.

Henderson hit the nail on the head, claiming that it is "a whole different mentality" in the way that this Texas A&M program handles itself and its recruits, and we can expect many more "Kaden Hendersons" to show interest in the Fightin' Farmers.

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