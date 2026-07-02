The Position Group That Could Transform Texas A&M This Season

The 12th Man was clearly upset when star wide receiver Cam Coleman chose Texas as his next destination over Texas A&M, and many thought Marcel Reed would have few weapons to throw to. In 2025, one of the largest problems on the roster was dropped passes, even with a future first-round draft pick in the wide receiver room.

Though the Aggies couldn't snag Coleman, head coach Mike Elko, alongside first-time offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, was cooking up something big. Texas A&M sought out a few more prospects and transfers and was able to pick up Isaiah Horton out of Alabama from the transfer portal.

With the addition of Horton and the returning Aggies like Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman, and Terry Bussey, the Maroon and White are building an unstoppable offense around Marcel Reed. The game plan has always been about going back to the playoffs and finally bringing a chip home to College Station.

Impact of the Wide-Reciever Weapons

Isaiah Horton at the Maroon and White spring game | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

Craver enters the 2026 season as a consensus preseason All-American and Biletnikoff Award favorite. After an impressive 917-yard campaign at wide receiver two, nonetheless, that featured a 207-yard masterclass on the road at Notre Dame, Craver is the undisputed engine of the aerial attack. His ability to work inside the slot and still rack up crazy yards after catch, as well as take the top off the defense, gives Reed a reliable safety valve.

The loss of KC Concepcion to the NFL was a tough hit, and elite college football offenses can't run on just one great wide receiver. That is where the most substantial upgrade from the portal comes in with the arrival of Horton. Standing at 6'4" and over 200 pounds, Horton intends to fill the critical receiver void left by offseason departures. He provides a physical presence that defenses can't overpower, and the Aggies have desperately missed. If Horton can continue to use his size to win 50-50 balls down the sideline, he forces opposing safeties to stay up top and create plays in the flat.

On top of the golden pair, Texas A&M still has the returning role players in Bussey and Bethel-Roman, who are ready and available for drop-offs and any of the shorter routes when Reed is pressured. Also, as many fans know, these players also have experience as returners on special teams, which elevates their game and gives them a slight edge.

It is safe to say that Reed is in good hands with his weapons this fall.

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