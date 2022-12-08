Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens Flips From Louisville, Commits to Texas A&M Aggies

Skip to main content

Top 2023 RB Rueben Owens Commits to Texas A&M Aggies

The Aggies landed a massive commitment from one of the top running backs in the nation, Rueben Owens

The Texas A&M Aggies are in need of a running back, and one of the top prospects from the 2023 class, Rueben Owens of El Campo (TX) was at the top of their list.

And On Wednesday, Owens booked his ticket to Aggieland committing to the program on Wednesday. 

He had recently de-committed from the Louisville Cardinals. 

Owens was also always a big fan of the atmosphere at Kyle Field and was very impressed by the fans.

"Texas A&M... I'm a Texas kid you know," Owens told AllAggies.com last spring. "And A&M, I just like that school, like it's fun. The games... the Alabama/A&M Game (2021), was crazy bro. Like crazy."

Another reason the Aggies rose to the top contender for Owens was his relationship with the staff and running game coordinator Elijah Robinson.

“A&M has been recruiting me since I was a freshman, so we have been talking for a long time," Owens told Simmons. "Their last recruiting class was very nice, but it will not have any impact on me.

“What I like about A&M is their staff. They talk with me a lot, coach Robinson is a cool guy, and the staff has spent a lot of time recruiting me. They treat me really well and they make A&M a fun place to be. Their facilities are really nice too, so those stand out.”

This season, Owens rushed 213 times for 1,781 yards and 25 touchdowns while catching nine passes for 123 yards and another score.

Owens has rushed 601 times for 7,089 yards, averaging a whopping 11.8 yards per carry, and has scored 101 touchdowns in his four seasons with the varsity squad.

He currently sits as a five-star recruit in the 247Sports composite and is the No. 3 running back in the 2023 SI 99 recruiting rankings. 

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound runner also fielded comparisons to former Alabama Standout T.J. Yeldon, and former Oklahoma star Joe Mixon due to his balance, top-end speed, and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield.

And, Seeing as how getting to the NFL is a major priority for Owens, the Aggies' track record of NFL success seems to be the right choice. 

