Texas A&M Set to Host Multiple Top Recruiting Targets for Junior Day

The Texas A&M Aggies weren't able to repeat their success on the recruiting trail from 2022 in the 2023 cycle but still finished with a talented class.

But in 2024, the Aggies hope to make major waves on the trail.

This weekend, a major event in that quest is set to take place, with the Aggies' annual Junior Day visit event.

And the Aggies will have a star-studded cast heading to College Station for the event.

Among those expected to be in attendance, are five-star receiver Ryan Wingo, five-star edge, Elijah Rushing, four-star quarterbacks Walker White and Air Noland and four-star wide receivers, Drelon Miller and Zion Kearney.

Wingo and Rushing are arguably the top players at their respective positions in the 2024 class, while White is being pursued by Clemson as well as multiple SEC programs, including Alabama, Auburn, and the perceived favorite, Ole Miss Rebels.

The Aggies will also welcome a pair of four-star Texas A&M commits in offensive tackle Ashton Funk, and defensive lineman, Dealyn Evans, as well as LSU commit Xavier Atkins, AllAggies.com has confirmed.

There are also other targets reportedly set to visit College Station as well Offensive linemen Casey Poe and Makai Saina, linebacker Tyanthony Smith, and 2025 prospects Kamauryn Morgan and Keylan Moses.

AllAggies.com is working to confirm those visits.

The majority of prospects are set to arrive Saturday.

