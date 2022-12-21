Top Athlete Dalton Brooks Officially Signs With Texas A&M

Another athlete is headed to College Station in 2023.

Texas A&M officially landed the commitment of athlete Dalton Brooks as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. Brooks will have the chance to be a multi-purpose player for the Aggies on both sides of the ball next fall.

A running back by trade, Brooks also played defensive back for Shiner (TX) over the past two seasons. The Aggies could benefit from having him work both drills until they officially decide where he best fits for the long-term future with the program moving past 2023.

Brooks initially committed to Texas A&M over the summer and stood tall with his commitment during his final season at Shiner. In 2021, Brooks rushed for 2,615 yards and 39 touchdowns and finished with 220 receiving yards and a touchdown. Last year, the Comanches' star rushed for 2,519 yards on 240 carries and scored 36 touchdowns on the ground, and totaled 256 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns through the air.

As a defensive back, Brooks registered 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, and four interceptions in 2021. Last year, he recorded 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Brooks chose the Aggies over programs such as contending programs such as Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and Texas. Should he stay at running back, he'll join Reuben Owens from El Campo (TX), as one of two prospects for the position. Should he move full-time to the defensive side, he'll join La Grange (TX) cornerback Bravion Rogers and South Oak Cliff (TX) cornerback Jayvon Thomas as members of the secondary.

The Aggies will be replacing the production of Devon Achane and LJ Johnson this offseason after the former elected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, and the latter elected to transfer. Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss are expected to split carries with the first-team offense.

Last season, the Aggies led the nation in pass defense under first-year coordinator D.J. Durkin, holding opponents to 158.2 yards per game while allowing 15 touchdowns in coverage. Texas A&M lost five defensive backs to the portal and draft this offseason, including starters Antonio Johnson and Jaylon Jones, along with former SI All-American's No. 2 cornerback prospect Denver Harris.

