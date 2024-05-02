All Aggies

Mike Elko Reveals Plans and Expectations For 5-Star Freshman Terry Bussey

Terry Bussey could factor in to the Texas A&M Aggies plans next fall.

The Texas A&M Aggies added a massive piece to the roster in February when five-star athlete Terry Bussey inked his signature on his national letter of intent on National Signing Day.

Upon his signing, Bussey officially became the top-rated piece of the Aggies 2024 recruiting class and expectations for how he could impact the team next fall immediately began to pour in.

That said, while Aggies head coach Mike Elko is certainly excited about the kind of impact he could bring, his plans for Bussey are still in flux.

“We are very, very excited about Terry Bussey," Elko said during an appearance at the Brazos Valley A&M Club’s Coach’s Night. "Let’s just remember that he’s 17.”

Of course, those expectations are certainly warranted given Bussey's immense talent.

In four years with Timpson (TX), Bussey amassed 11,342 yards from scrimmage and 169 touchdowns on offense, 6,576 yards and 84 touchdowns of which came through the air as a passer, while 5,636 yards and 98 touchdowns came on the ground.

However, that was only half of his true production.

Bussey also tallied up 270 tackles, 24 interceptions (four of which he took back for touchdowns), and two forced fumbles on defense, while adding five more touchdowns on special teams.

In other words, no matter where he lands in terms of position, he is capable of making an instant impact. Still, Elko is not going to rush in making his decision as to where the five-star will ultimately play.

“We’re going to evaluate what this roster looks like heading into the summer, and Terry has communicated with us his desire to help us on either side of the ball," Elko said. “We have to figure out the best path for him to have early success… It’s a little bit TBD as far as what the best place for him to start is.”

Aggies fans will find out one way or the other on August 31 with Texas A&M takes on Notre Dame at Kyle Field.

