Texas A&M in Strong Spot for 2027 LB/S Omarii Sanders After Recent Talks
2027 Nashville (TN) standout Omarii Sanders tells Aggies On SI that Texas A&M has made a big impression early, and a decision could be coming in the fall.
I caught up with 2027 linebacker/safety Omarii Sanders out of Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, and it’s safe to say Texas A&M is in a pretty good spot right now with the rising prospect.
When I asked him how things are going with A&M, he said the relationship has been great so far, especially with Coach Ish, Coach Bather, and Coach Bateman all staying in contact. You always like to hear a kid mention multiple coaches — that shows the staff is actually putting in work.
Sanders made it clear that Coach Bather is the one leading the way for A&M right now. That’s a name that keeps popping up with some of these younger DB/LB types, and he’s clearly doing something right.
Omarii Sanders is loving Texas A&M
Now, when I asked where A&M stands in his recruitment, he told me they’re “definitely one of my top schools so far,” and that he’s looking to make a commitment sometime between August and October. That’s pretty notable considering how early it still is in the 2027 cycle — sounds like A&M has done a strong job laying the groundwork.
Sanders is a long, athletic defender who can run and cover, but also come down and hit. He’s still young, obviously, but the physical tools are all there, and he’s only going to keep getting better. His frame already looks like a college-ready body, and folks around him seem to think the ceiling is really high.
The fact that he’s already talking about possibly committing by the fall shows how much progress schools like A&M have made, and it definitely sounds like the Aggies have made a strong impression early. He’s still getting attention from others like Tennessee, Georgia, and Louisville, but A&M has been consistent.
Coach Elko and the staff have been pushing hard here, and I wouldn’t be surprised if A&M ends up in the driver’s seat as things move into the fall. If they can lock this one down early, it’d be a huge head start in the 2027 cycle and add another athletic piece to what’s shaping up to be a strong class. A&M is trying to make this one of the best LB classes in the country and their in on a couple of other top LBs.