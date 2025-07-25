All Aggies

Texas A&M in Strong Spot for 2027 LB/S Omarii Sanders After Recent Talks

Texas A&M is in good standing for a top 2027 recruit.

A detailed view of a Texas A&M Aggies helmet on the sideline during the game against the New Mexico Lobos
/ Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
2027 Nashville (TN) standout Omarii Sanders tells Aggies On SI that Texas A&M has made a big impression early, and a decision could be coming in the fall.

I caught up with 2027 linebacker/safety Omarii Sanders out of Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, and it’s safe to say Texas A&M is in a pretty good spot right now with the rising prospect.

When I asked him how things are going with A&M, he said the relationship has been great so far, especially with Coach Ish, Coach Bather, and Coach Bateman all staying in contact. You always like to hear a kid mention multiple coaches — that shows the staff is actually putting in work.

Sanders made it clear that Coach Bather is the one leading the way for A&M right now. That’s a name that keeps popping up with some of these younger DB/LB types, and he’s clearly doing something right.

Omarii Sanders is loving Texas A&M

Now, when I asked where A&M stands in his recruitment, he told me they’re “definitely one of my top schools so far,” and that he’s looking to make a commitment sometime between August and October. That’s pretty notable considering how early it still is in the 2027 cycle — sounds like A&M has done a strong job laying the groundwork.

Sanders is a long, athletic defender who can run and cover, but also come down and hit. He’s still young, obviously, but the physical tools are all there, and he’s only going to keep getting better. His frame already looks like a college-ready body, and folks around him seem to think the ceiling is really high.

The fact that he’s already talking about possibly committing by the fall shows how much progress schools like A&M have made, and it definitely sounds like the Aggies have made a strong impression early. He’s still getting attention from others like Tennessee, Georgia, and Louisville, but A&M has been consistent.

Coach Elko and the staff have been pushing hard here, and I wouldn’t be surprised if A&M ends up in the driver’s seat as things move into the fall. If they can lock this one down early, it’d be a huge head start in the 2027 cycle and add another athletic piece to what’s shaping up to be a strong class. A&M is trying to make this one of the best LB classes in the country and their in on a couple of other top LBs.

Landyn Rosow is a recruiting writer for Texas A&M on SI, bringing years of experience and insider knowledge to Aggie fans and national recruiting coverage. A current student at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi, Rosow has been covering recruiting for over five years, consistently breaking news and providing updates on some of the top high school football prospects in the country. Before joining Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation network, Rosow spent three years with Rivals and On3, where he established himself as a trusted voice in the recruiting world. He joined Texas A&M on SI to pursue bigger and better opportunities in sports journalism and to continue delivering high-level coverage of Texas A&M and national recruiting. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter): @Landynreport

