5 Star Brandon Arrington Reaffirms His Commitment to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies currently rank No. 9 in recruiting for the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Defensive back and wide receiver Brandon Arrington is a huge part of that.

247Sports composite ranking has Arrington as the No. 2-ranked ATH in the nation and the No.5 prospect in California. At the highest, Arrington was ranked No.8 in the country for all recruits. He is currently ranked 34th.

What should Aggie fans be excited about with Brandon Arrington coming to Aggie Land?

Who is Brandon Arrington?

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Brandon Arrington is a 6'2 190lb football and track star who currently attends Mount Miguel High School in San Diego, CA. Arrington's speed jumps out on tape to scouts from the jump. Some scouts say he is a raw project who will exercise his redshirt season. Others believe Arrington is making huge strides already with his coverage as a defensive back, with Rivals labeling him the No.1 corner in the country.

Arrington did an interview with Rivals where he talked about Head Coach Mike Elko being a factor in his decision for Texas A&M. He said, "You can see how he has changed the culture." Arrington loves the relationships he has at Texas A&M. Kids are noticing what Texas A&M is doing, and Arrington "sees the vision at Texas A&M."

Arrington holds the record for the fastest 100M dash in San Diego with a 10.21. Not only is he a two-way five-star recruit who continues to develop his football intangibles, but he is also a world-class track star who is shattering Olympic athletes' records. At the Arcadia invitational in California, he broke track star Noah Lyles' record in the 200m dash.

Most athletes are not judged by their performance and stature alone. The mental side of a kid is almost as important. Arrington is praised for being a humble leader by his peers and has had an impact on Southern California football that only a few others have had. Colin Magnusson said on X, "You can count on one hand how many High School football players have had as much influence over the last decade as Texas A&M Aggie signee Brandon Arrington."

These rare qualities make Arrington a huge get for the Aggies. A kid who finds determination in being a pioneer of the game. Arrington has shown great improvement in using his speed in coverage, and the DB room at Texas A&M is going to love their new addition, especially with the departure of Will Lee III to the NFL Draft.

Texas A&M continues to prove that it is becoming a top choice for highly ranked recruits across the country. The 2025 season fell short of what the program was hoping, but their success and culture are not being dismissed. The trend continues to rise for Texas A&M, going for a national title in the near future.