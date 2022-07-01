A Pair of Aggies QB Targets Show Off at Elite 11 Finals

The Texas A&M Aggies have been in search of a 2023 quarterback since the de-commitment of Eli Holstein this spring.

And as of late, they have welcomed no shortage of suitors to College Station, with top passers such as Dante Moore and Austin Novosad both making their way to Aggieland in recent weeks.

Novosad is coming off of an official visit to Ohio State in early June and a trip to Waco to reconnect with the Baylor coaching staff this past weekend.

"It was really good," Novosad told AllAggies.com "Great to connect with the whole coaching staff again! They stayed with their values which were person over player."

Moore and Novosad both made the trip to Los Angeles this week to display their skills at the Elite 11 Finals.

SI recruiting director John Garcia Jr. was on-site to rank the participants, including Moore and Novosad:

1. Dante Moore (uncommitted) Composite: 4.3 Day 1 ranking - 1; Day 2 ranking - 1; Day 3 ranking - 11 Moore’s uncanny accuracy is the best we saw this week. He attacks the middle of the field better than the majority of Elite 11 participants as well. Moore shined as well, by way of consistently looking off defenders and using consistent footwork to complete passes time and time again.

Moore impressed everyone with his footwork and range.

10. Austin Novosad (Baylor) Composite: 9 Day 1 - 5; Day 2 - 4; Day 3 - 18 Baylor commit Austin Novosad shined bright early on at the Elite 11 Finals, finishing in the top five on each of the first two days of competition. He was particularly impressive in the pro day setting, throwing with accuracy and zip, despite the exhausting regiment. More importantly, at least throughout the first two days, was the level of consistency he displayed in every level of the passing game. He was arguably the top passer in short to intermediate throws throughout the week and showed a surprising knack for both deep touch and arm strength.

Novosad put on display his arm strength and accuracy.

While Novosad is already committed to the Baylor Bears, he did take a visit with the Aggies and seemed impressed. Moore is still uncommitted and appears to also be interested in A&M.

Time will tell if the Aggies' 2023 class will be as impressive as their so-called best-ever 2022 campaign.

