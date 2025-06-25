Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Impresses at Rivals 7on7 Event
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver commit Aaron Gregory participated in the Rivals Five-Star 7on7 event on Tuesday, per Rivals on X. Much to the 12th Man’s delight, Gregory put on a show.
Gregory started the 7on7 portion of the camp with a bang. He caught a pass on a drag across the middle from Clemson quarterback commit Tait Reynolds and took it 35 yards to the endzone.
Gregory is a two-way threat at Douglas County High School. He caught 32 passes for 271 yards and three TD on offense while also totaling 52 tackles, four passes defended, and two interceptions on defense as a freshman. Gregory put his ability to play both sides of the ball on display when he recorded an interception at the end of the 7on7 period, according to his 247Sports recruiting profile.
At the beginning of June, Gregory was a part of the surge of Aggies that completely shut down their recruitment and shut down any rumors of flipping.
"I chose the right program that I see fits me and my playing style the best,” Gregory wrote. “Everyone thinks it's about money. I have a REAL RELATIONSHIP with all the coaches. Coach Elko, Trooper, Wiggins, and the rest of the staff has had a relationship with me for some time now!"
Gregory is one of the cornerstones of the Aggies’ 2026 class that peaked at No. 2 on 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings. They have since been leapfrogged by Notre Dame and currently hold the No. 3 spot, but by a very narrow margin.
The Aggies are not done with their 2026 class yet. They just secured a commitment from five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and are awaiting a decision from five-star defensive lineman, and No. 6 recruit in the class, Lamar Brown. Brown is set to announce his commitment on July 10.