Top Texas A&M Recruiting Target Sets Commitment Date

Despite a disappointing end to the 2027 season, the Texas A&M Aggies are already making their way to retool for the future, including continuing their trend of top recruiting classes for the 2027 cycle.

After Amari Vickerson, one of the top defensive lineman prospects for the cycle, unveiled his top five schools as finalists, which included the Aggies, he has now set a commitment date for January 18, when he will pledge to which school he will take his talents to at the next level.

While the Aggies have already impressed in the 2027 cycle, they aim to continue adding to their stacked class in hopes of landing one of the most disruptive interior defensive linemen in the country.

Keeping Lone Star Talent In-State

The Aggies have become one of the most prominent destinations for Texas players to attend college, and under head coach Mike Elko, that trend has continued. Now, Vickerson, a Houston, Texas native, will look to add to that trend. However, for the Aggies, they won't be the only school in Texas competing for his commitment.

The Cy Ranch prospect has narrowed his list of schools to five finalists, which, along with the Aggies, includes the SMU Mustangs, Texas Longhorns, Michigan Wolverines, and Florida State Seminoles. The Mustangs are currently viewed as the favorites to land Vickerson, as he visited there multiple times during the season, including back-to-back game-day visits.

The Aggies,top-50 defensive linemen in the cycle, and the number 62-ranked though, are right there behind them. In hopes of landing Vickerson, who is ranked as one of the top -50 defensive linemen in the cycle, and the number 62-ranked player in the state of Texas, according to rivals, he sang high praise about the Aggies and what Elko is building in College Station.

“The energy and the relentlessness that has been installed in them this season,” Vickerson told Rivals’ after returning to Kyle Field this fall. “Coach Elko is one of one.”

Catching up with the Mustangs will be an uphill battle, but if the Aggies can surpass them, staving off the Seminoles, whose defensive line coach, Terrance Knighton, played college football with Vickerson's father, will be a challenging task in itself.

The Aggies already have a plethora of defensive line talent committed for the 2027, including two top-40 prospects in Elijah Patmon and Myels Smith, but landing Vickerson would just be icing on the cake for what is already shaping up to be another top-10 class for Elko.

