Texas A&M Aggies Land Commit From 5-Star Special Teams Difference Maker
The Texas A&M Aggies caught a tough break earlier this week when two four-star players in the class of 2026 seemingly shut the door on the program when they cancelled their visits. Now, things have turned around for the Aggies.
Five-star punter Waylon Peters has committed to A&M, he announced via X.
Peters attended Kohl’s Kicking Camp in March of 2025, where he impressed. The Montgomery High School product punted a ball with an impressive 4.9 seconds of hang time at the camp. Peters was offered by the Aggies on June 8.
A&M’s current punter, rising sophomore Tyler White, impressed in his first season as the Fightin’ Farmers’ starter. He was named to the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team and a Ray Guy Award Semifinalist, an award that goes to the most outstanding punter in college football. If White continues to perform the way he did last season, Peters will have a great role model in front of him.
Peters has been working closely with Houston, Texas-based kicking coach Cody Mandell. The former Alabama Crimson Tide punter had stints in the NFL, AFL and CFL before becoming a full-time kicking coach. Mandell focuses on improving form and has worked with the Detroit Lions’ Jack Fox and Jake Bates, along with countless D1-caliber kickers and punters.
The Aggies currently have the No. 7 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Peters becomes the 15th commitment in the class and the second specialist, joining three-star kicker Asher Murray.