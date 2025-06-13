All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Land Commit From 5-Star Special Teams Difference Maker

The Aggies add an impressive boot to their 2026 class.

DJ Burton

Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) kicks a field goal against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) kicks a field goal against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies caught a tough break earlier this week when two four-star players in the class of 2026 seemingly shut the door on the program when they cancelled their visits. Now, things have turned around for the Aggies.

Five-star punter Waylon Peters has committed to A&M, he announced via X.

Peters attended Kohl’s Kicking Camp in March of 2025, where he impressed. The Montgomery High School product punted a ball with an impressive 4.9 seconds of hang time at the camp. Peters was offered by the Aggies on June 8.

A&M’s current punter, rising sophomore Tyler White, impressed in his first season as the Fightin’ Farmers’ starter. He was named to the 2024 SEC All-Freshman Team and a Ray Guy Award Semifinalist, an award that goes to the most outstanding punter in college football. If White continues to perform the way he did last season, Peters will have a great role model in front of him.

Peters has been working closely with Houston, Texas-based kicking coach Cody Mandell. The former Alabama Crimson Tide punter had stints in the NFL, AFL and CFL before becoming a full-time kicking coach. Mandell focuses on improving form and has worked with the Detroit Lions’ Jack Fox and Jake Bates, along with countless D1-caliber kickers and punters.

The Aggies currently have the No. 7 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. Peters becomes the 15th commitment in the class and the second specialist, joining three-star kicker Asher Murray.

feed

Published
DJ Burton
DJ BURTON

DJ Burton is a journalist from Kingwood, Texas. He is a credentialed writer for Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He is a senior journalism major with a sport management minor at Texas A&M. Before attending A&M, Burton played offensive line for two seasons at Hiram College in northeast Ohio, where he studied sport management. Burton brings experience covering football, baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball. He also serves as a senior sports writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion.

Home/Recruiting