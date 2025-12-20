Texas A&M Lands Commitment After Loss to Miami in College Football Playoff

The Texas A&M Aggies suffered a crushing, season-ending loss at home to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday in an ugly 10-3 finish.

Texas A&M finished the season 11-2, with both losses coming back-to-back to end the year.

The afternoon was certainly a heartbreaking affair for the 12th man, but at least something good came out of it for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M Lands Commitment From 4-Star DL Myels Smith

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter during the first round of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies managed to land their ninth commitment in the 2027 class, as four-star defensive lineman Myels Smith announced his pledge to Texas A&M, per Rivals.

A product of Inglewood High School in Los Angeles, Smith stands at 6-3, 295 pounds, and received offers from programs like Oregon, Michigan, Texas, Arizona State, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, USC, Washington, Arizona, Nebraska, Syracuse and many more.

Smith had announced his Top 6 of Texas A&M, Nebraska, USC, Washington, Arizona State and Cal, but chose the Aggies over the rest.

He took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on Nov. 15 while also taking unofficial trips to Nebraska and UCLA. The Aggies first offered him on Jan. 29, 2025.

Smith now joins a talented group of 2027 commits for Texas A&M. The Aggies have already landed pledges from four-stat players like quarterback Jayce Johnson, cornerback Raylaun Henry, safeties JayQuan Snell and Kamarui Dorsey, edge rusher Kaden McCarty, offensive tackle DeMarrion Johnson and defensive lineman Elijah Patmon along with three-star athlete Hakim Frampton.

During Smith's junior year this season, he posted some impressive numbers, finishing with 91 tackles (30 tackles for loss), 11 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and four pass breakups.

As a sophomore in 2024, Smith had 65 tackles (20 for loss), 7.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and one pass breakup.

According to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Smith has broken out as his high school career comes to a close.

"Showed noticeable improvement across sophomore and junior seasons, but still has plenty of room for growth," Ivins wrote. " ... Flashes impressive get-off as he can charge into the backfield and create negative plays when he times up his jump. ... Appears to be rounding into form as he embarks on his senior year and should be viewed as a potential key piece up front for any defense after an initial developmental period."

The Aggies will look to continue building their 2027 class this offseason.