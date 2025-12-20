Vikings vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16 (Dart Dashes In)
The Minnesota Vikings have won their last two games, both against NFC East opponents, and face off against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 16.
The Vikings have scored 65 points in the last two weeks following a shutout loss in Seattle, and the Giants have been able to find the end zone as well. We could see a high-scoring game between two eliminated teams on Sunday afternoon.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Vikings vs. Giants on Sunday, December 21.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Giants
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- J.J. McCarthy OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-130)
- Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+210)
- Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+185)
J.J. McCarthy OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-130)
J.J. McCarthy certainly doesn’t look like the answer in Minnesota. The Vikings quarterback has thrown 11 touchdowns and as many interceptions through his first eight NFL starts.
McCarthy has been picked off in seven of his eight games this season, with the lone outlier coming two weeks ago against the Commanders. That broke a streak of three straight games with two interceptions for McCarthy.
The Giants haven’t exactly been ballhawks this season, but they do have a few interceptions against the likes of Jared Goff, Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Dak Prescott this season.
Jaxson Dart Anytime TD (+210)
While McCarthy has struggled for the Vikings, it looks like the Giants may have found a quarterback they can work with moving forward. Jaxson Dart has made plays with both his arm and his legs this season, and I’ll take him to score again here on Sunday afternoon.
Dart has seven rushing touchdowns this season, all coming in his first seven contests. While he hasn’t scored in the last two weeks, he hasn’t been shy about running with the football. He had 63 yards on nine carries last week, including a long of 29 yards.
The quarterback will get back into the end zone sooner or later, so I’ll grab this +210 price at home.
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+185)
Jordan Mason has been a strong secondary back to Aaron Jones for the Vikings this season. He’s seen some increased usage in recent weeks, reaching double-digit carries in each fo the last two games for the first time since Week 9.
Mason has been able to make the most of his usage to score as well. He has six rushing touchdowns on the season, including one two weeks ago against the Commanders.
The Giants are no stranger to allowing running backs to score, and I’ll take Mason to continue that here in Week 16.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.