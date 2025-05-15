Texas A&M Aggies Lose 5-Star Travis Hunter-Type Recruit To Arch Rival Longhorns
Coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies have lost out on a phenomenal talent in the 2026 recruiting class.
Willis High School athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. has committed to Texas, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported via X.
In his junior season at Willis, Bishop caught 83 passes for 1,565 yards and 18 touchdowns on 18.9 yards per reception and recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions, two forced, and six pass breakups on the defensive side of the ball.
As a sophomore, Bishop caught 80 passes for 1,414 yards and 17 touchdowns, while running for 384 yards and seven touchdowns on nearly 15 yards per carry. The athlete also recorded 37 tackles, two tackles for loss, and five interceptions, including one return touchdown. His efforts were enough to earn Texas District 13-6A Utility Player of the Year honors.
His five-foot-11, 155-pound frame may raise some concerns about his ability to produce at the next level, but his tape answers any lingering questions. That said, he has even drawn comparisons to elite two-way players like Kamari Lassiter, and last year's Heisman winner, Travis Hunter.
“One of the best pure football players in the country, reflected by absurd production on both sides of the ball across multiple Texas 6A varsity seasons,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote. “Legitimate candidate to play two-way snaps at the P4 level. High school profile similar to players such as Kamari Lassiter, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, and perhaps even Travis Hunter in recent years. Projects as a high-major impact player who could become an early-round draft candidate.”
Despite losing Bishop to their biggest rival, the Aggies still have the sixth-best 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Cornerback Victor Singleton, edge Jordan Carter and running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. are three of the 11 players committed in the Fightin’ Farmers’ 2026 class. On top of a 10th-ranked 2025 recruiting class, the future of A&M football looks to be in good shape.