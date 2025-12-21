Washington State vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Two .500 teams will travel to Albertson’s Stadium for this year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Utah State will face off against Washington State as a 2.5-point favorite on Monday. Both squads have given quality programs a run for their money this season.
The Aggies only lost to the Boise State team that won its third straight Mountain West title this year by one in its final regular-season game. UNLV also needed overtime to topple them by three in a November matchup.
However, the Cougars’ close calls might be a little more impressive. Washington State played evenly with James Madison before ultimately losing by four after limiting Ole Miss’s 11th-ranked scoring offense to 24 points in a three-point loss.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Washington State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Washington State: +2.5 (-115)
- Utah State: -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Washington State: +105
- Utah State: -126
Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Washington State vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Monday, December 22
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Washington State: 6-6
- Utah State: 6-6
Washington State vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
Washington State
Zevi Eckhaus: Eckhaus doesn’t have the most impressive passing stats with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but has also rushed for 337 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns. He’s thrown and rushed for a touchdown in three consecutive contests while only turning the ball over once ahead of Monday’s bowl game. The Cougars quarterback’s dual-threat abilities will likely be very important in this matchup.
Utah State
Bryson Barnes: Barnes has more impressive numbers than Eckhaus through the air and on the ground. He’s thrown for 2,687 yards with 18 touchdowns and just four picks. He also leads the Aggies in rushing yards (733) and rushing touchdowns (9). Barnes hasn’t thrown a touchdown in two games but stands out as the more dynamic runner between these two signal-callers.
Washington State vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
Utah State clearly has the more prolific offense, but Washington State has an edge on the defensive end. The Cougars’ battle-tested defense can make this game interesting. Especially given the fact that it’s held two teams in the College Football Playoffs to 24 points this season.
Washington State is giving up 303.3 yards of offense per game to opposite teams. That’s inside the top 20 nationally. Only 10 FBS teams have given up fewer passing yards (2,073) than the Cougars.
The UNDER has hit in eight straight Cougars games and is 9-3 on the year. Bettors should strongly consider betting on a lower-scoring matchup.
PICK: Under 52.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
