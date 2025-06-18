Texas A&M Aggies Predicted to Land Commitment From 4-Star Safety
After taking his official visit to College Station this past weekend, it seems the buzz surrounding four-star safety Tylan Wilson and the Texas A&M Aggies is starting to build. So much so, that a prediction has been logged for the Aggies to land the safety prospect.
As shared on Twitter by ON3 Recruits, recruiting insider Chad Simmons put in a prediction for Wilson to commit to the Aggies following his official visit.
Wilson, a Pascagoula, Mississippi, native goes to Pascagoula High School, where he also plays basketball. At 6-3 and 172 pounds, Wilson ranks as the No. 21 safety, and No. 11 player from Mississippi, and is the nation's No. 236 ranked prospect overall.
He holds offers from Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, and Ole Miss among others. But his recruitment is down just four schools: Texas A&M, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.
No commitment date has been by the Mississippi native but with the prediction coming so soon following his visit, it could be coming in the near future. If it is, then that would be another jolt of momentum on the recruiting trail for an Aggies' 2026 class that is already riding high.
According to ON3, Texas A&M has the nation's No. 6 recruiting class with 16 commits thus far. All but two prospects are blue-chip (four or five-star) prospects in the class. They rank only behind USC, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Georgia.
Of those 17 commits, just three of them are defensive backs. Those two being four-star cornerbacks Victor Singleton and Camren Hamiel. While four-star Chance Collins is the only safety in the class at this point.
But that could be set to change as seen by the prediction from Simmons on Wilson.
The Aggies will kick off their season on Saturday, August 30th at home versus the UTSA Roadrunners. Kickoff inside Kyle Field is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.