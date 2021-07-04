Elite Texas A&M OT Target Kelvin Banks Makes His College Decision

Texas A&M has arguably been the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, landing the pledges of four elite commitments in the last 14 alone.

On Sunday afternoon, that momentum took a bit of a hit, when elite 2022 Summer Creek (Humble, TX) offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Banks picked the Ducks over Texas A&M and the Texas Longhorns in what became a tight race towards the end of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, who has no shortage of offers from elite programs around the country, had been particularly impressed with the momentum of the 2022 class, and the way it has been developing in recent weeks.

“They have a lot of people behind the program, a lot of people committed there," Banks said of A&M. "They’ll have a good stepping stone with this class. The team they already have is great.”

Banks was also impressed with the direction of Jimbo Fisher's program at large-- a program that narrowly missed out on its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season.

“They have a great coaching staff," Banks said. "This past season was a good season. I can tell they’re heading in the direction of the playoffs.”

Despite all of that, the Ducks were able to lure Banks to Eugene, where he will join a 2022 class that is rocketing up the rankings, and received a pair of commitments over the weekend.

