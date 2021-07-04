Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruiting
Search

Top OT Prospect Kelvin Banks Commits to Oregon Over Texas A&M, Texas

The Texas A&M Aggies lost a major potential commitment on Sunday afternoon
Author:
Publish date:

Texas A&M has arguably been the hottest team in the country on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, landing the pledges of four elite commitments in the last 14 alone. 

On Sunday afternoon, that momentum took a bit of a hit, when elite 2022 Summer Creek (Humble, TX) offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks committed to the Oregon Ducks.

Banks picked the Ducks over Texas A&M and the Texas Longhorns in what became a tight race towards the end of his recruitment. 

READ MORE: Texas A&M CB Commit Bobby Taylor Draws Praise At The Opening; Eager To Play For Aggies

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, who has no shortage of offers from elite programs around the country, had been particularly impressed with the momentum of the 2022 class, and the way it has been developing in recent weeks.

“They have a lot of people behind the program, a lot of people committed there," Banks said of A&M. "They’ll have a good stepping stone with this class. The team they already have is great.”

Banks was also impressed with the direction of Jimbo Fisher's program at large-- a program that narrowly missed out on its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season.

“They have a great coaching staff," Banks said. "This past season was a good season. I can tell they’re heading in the direction of the playoffs.”

Despite all of that, the Ducks were able to lure Banks to Eugene, where he will join a 2022 class that is rocketing up the rankings, and received a pair of commitments over the weekend. 

WATCH: Texas A&M QB Commit Conner Weigman Impresses In Elite 11 Finals Accuracy Gauntlet

Screen Shot 2021-07-03 at 11.40.57 PM
Recruiting

Elite Texas A&M OT Target Kelvin Banks Makes His College Decision

USATSI_11159841
Recruiting

Aggies Earn Talented Preferred Walk-on Commitment

Bobby Taylor
Recruiting

Texas A&M CB Commit Bobby Taylor Impresses At The Opening; Eager To Play For Aggies

5fa870e051d2c.image
Football

Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas A&M Vs New Mexico

6f80607db4ab430c9a634a20abb10702
Football

New Mexico Players To Watch VS Texas A&M in Week 3

untitled-design-43
Football

Aggies 2021 Opponent Preview: New Mexico Lobos

451ABFC7-3339-4F2B-9272-D4F1E416F113
Recruiting

Watch: Texas A&M QB Commit Conner Weigman Impresses In Elite 11 Finals Accuracy Gauntlet

636557079151078038-swn-girlshoops-wac-2830
Women's Basketball

Aggies Women's Basketball Signs Sydnee Roby