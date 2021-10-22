    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    Walter Nolen Updates Recruitment Ahead of Aggies Visit

    The Nation's top defensive prospect gives an update on his recruitment prior to his visit to his College Station
    Author:

    Walter Nolen is the best non-committed player left in the 2022 recruiting class, and he is about to take his second visit in less than a month to College Station to see the Aggies.

    After a tough loss 30-29 loss on a cold and rainy Thursday night to Knoxville Catholic, the nation's No. 2 player and No. 1 ranked defensive prospect was obviously not in the best mood when talking to the media. 

    After all, Nolen's Powell Panthers lost that game in a frustrating fashion off of a late Knoxville score.

    Nevertheless, Nolen's plan to visit Kyle Field when the Aggies take on South Carolina continues.

    "I should be at A&M this weekend," Nolen told SI All-American. "I don't feel like going (right now), but I'm probably going just because."

    Nolen headlines a host of elite recruits set to visit College Station, in what will be the biggest recruiting weekend of the year to date for the Aggies, as Jimbo Fisher looks to improve upon what is already a stellar 2022 class. 

    After his trip to Kyle Field, Nolen will only have one official visit left on the docket, when he heads to Knoxville (just 10 miles from his home) to watch Tennessee take on the nation's No. 1 ranked team, the Georgia Bulldogs. 

    "I'm going to be at Tennessee when they play Georgia for my official," he said. "After my visit to Tennessee, I'm done," Nolen said. "I'm not going anywhere else after that."

    This is good news for the Aggies, who, despite having to fend off the local pressure for Nolen, will not have to contend with the likes of Alabama or Georgia for a visit. 

    There was talk of Nolen trying to take a November official to Alabama earlier this fall, but since that is no longer the case, the Aggies could have the inside track at the 6-foot-4, 310-pound interior force. 

    As for when Nolen is going to make his final decision, things are not as clear. 

    Nolen will have at least a month to make his choice, however, as he plans to ink his signature to whichever school he chooses during early signing day on December 15.

    Until then, the only school Nolen is focused on is Powell, where he hopes to close out his high school career with a state title. 

    "I don't know," Nolen said. "It just depends how I'm feeling. Whenever I feel most comfortable. But right now, I am not thinking about any school but my school."

