Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Chris Cortez Taken By Los Angeles Angels With No. 45 Pick
Even the Tennessee Volunteers' rowdy fanbase was scared of Chris Cortez.
During Game 2 of the College World Series Final, the Texas A&M Aggies had a lead to protect in order to heighten their chances at a national title. The Volunteers were fast approaching — looking to force a winner-take-all Game 3 the next day — but standing in their way was Texas A&M's hot-handed pitcher.
Cortez.
A poor start from Zane Badmaev meant that the right-hander had to come in quicker than usual. He didn't finish the game, and the Aggies didn't win, but while he was on the mound, he accomplished his goal — making Tennessee sweat.
"Not even mad if we lose," one fan commented on Instagram. "Cortez is unhittable."
"We're cooked," another fan wrote humorously.
That afternoon, Cortez threw pitch after pitch of 100+ miles per hour, but that was nothing new. On the season, he registered 64.2 innings and 102 total strikeouts — seven of which came in Game 2 — as opponents hit a lowly .187 against him.
Now, he's set to take his talents to the majors. With the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Los Angeles Angeles Selected Cortez to eventually add to their bullpen.
Safe to say, they liked what they saw in his scouting report.
"(Cortez) was incredible during the 2024 college postseason," it read. "He mowed through several SEC lineups in a high-leverage long relief role. ... Candidate for a splitter in pro ball. Quick-moving, impact reliever."
No matter what role Cortez was in last season, he went to the mound with the same mindset. Whether that ultimately helped him or not with the Aggies, he's set to find out in MLB. But if one thing is for certain, it's that he packs a lot of power in his right arm and brings a lot to the table as a prospect.
Looks like it's time for him to trade in his Maroon threads for red ones.
"I don't try to come in and pitch to the scoreboard," Cortez said during the NCAA Tournament. "My job is to get outs. .... That's my job. Just go out there and put up zeros."