Texas A&M Aggies Lands Commitment From 3-Star Chris McDermott
Tack on an award-winning athlete to Buzz Williams' Texas A&M Aggies recruiting class.
As announced Friday, the Aggies landed a verbal commitment from Booker T. Washington High School forward Chris McDermott to mark their third of the Class of 2024. McDermott will join George Turkson and Andre Mills in College Station next season.
In high school, McDermott made a name for himself, averaging nearly a 20-20 performance every time he hit the floor to go along with almost four stocks on defense.
By the numbers, McDermott is a three-star recruit standing 6-7 and 215 pounds, but beyond just metrics, the forward is also a scholar athlete — ranking second in his graduating class — and earned the 13th annual Guy V. Lewis award for his outstanding performances,
“Guy V. Lewis had a keen eye for the local talent in the Houston area and was integral in making Houston the new hotbed for recruiting in the country,” Award Chair Rob Lopez said of the honor, which McDermott won over 25 players on a watch list.
So, with a stellar on court skillset and a strong character off of it, it makes sense why he's eager to join the Aggies and Williams at Texas A&M, especially since the coach has long-prioritized character over skill when it comes to his teams.
Now that McDermott is committed, the next task is for him to translate his game to the collegiate level — where he'll be on a different kind of watch list as the Aggies attempt to make their way back to the NCAA Tournament and beyond.