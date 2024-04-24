Reggie Bush Gets Heisman Trophy Back; Texas A&M Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Responds
One of the most electric players in the history of college football, Bush put together one of the most memorable seasons ever in 2005, rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping to lead the Trojans to a Pac-12 Championship and a national title appearance.
He would then go on to beat his teammate, Matt Leinart, and Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young for the Heisman Trophy, albeit in a close race.
However, in 2010, that trophy was taken away, when Bush voluntarily surrendered the award after reports surfaced that he would be stripped of the honor, setting off a massive controversy in Heisman circles.
One of the biggest and most vocal supporters of Bush regaining his trophy since that time, was none other than Texas A&M Aggies Heisman-winning QB Johnny Manziel, who won the award in 2012.
In fact, just last month, Manziel took to X to demand the return of the trophy for Bush.
Now, whether it was specifically to Manziel or not, the Heisman Trust has listened, reinstating Bush as the winner of the trophy for the 2005 season.
“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," Michael Comerford, President of The Heisman Trophy Trust said in a statement Wednesday. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”
Following the news, Manziel responded to the Heisman Trust on X, thanking them for the decision, and asserting his praise for Bush.
"Thank you to the @HeismanTrophy for doing what’s right and welcoming a storied member of our history back into the fold," Manziel said on X. "There were many voices throughout this process that stood on the table for Reggie simply because of the kind of human being he is. I look forward to being on that stage with you this December @ReggieBush you deserve it."
Manziel, of course, had an incredibly memorable season of his own with the Aggies, throwing for 3,706 yards and 26 touchdowns, rushing for 1,410 yards and 21 scores, and winning the Heisman, Davey O'Brien, Manning, and AP Player of the Year awards, while being named a consensus All-American.