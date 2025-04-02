Texas A&M Football Pushes For Highly Touted Tight End Prospect
The Texas A&M Aggies are gaining traction in the recruitment of Matt Ludwig, one of the nation’s top tight ends in the 2026 class. With Texas A&M currently boasting the No. 4 recruiting class, the Aggies are making a strong push for the highly touted prospect.
Ludwig recently spoke highly of the Aggies following his recruitment visit last month, including his impressions of this history and culture in Aggieland during an interview with Brandon Huffman of 247Sports (premium content).
Ranked as the No. 12 tight end in the 2026 class, Ludwig is also the No. 1 overall prospect out of Montana, according to 247Sports. National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins noted Ludwig’s significance as a recruit, calling him "arguably the best prospect to come out of the Big Sky State in the last decade, if not longer."
The Montana product put together a standout junior season, hauling in 53 receptions for 822 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 15.5 yards per catch
The Aggies are not the only ones interested in acquiring the Montana product talents. Nebraska and Michigan are currently at the top of Ludwig’s list, with 247Sports giving each a 50% chance of landing the coveted recruit. Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, and more than 20 other schools are also in the mix.
A&M’s 2026 recruiting class already features a four star tight end in Caleb Tofua. Pairing Tofua with the size and explosiveness of Matt Ludwig could give Collin Klein a potent combination for his offensive schemes.