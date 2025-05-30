Texas A&M Pitcher Becomes First Aggie To Enter Transfer Portal in 2025
The offseason is now officially upon the Texas A&M Aggies, and it seems they already have their first departure following an upsetting 2025 season.
Kyrin LeBlanc, a junior right-handed pitcher out of St. Martinville, LA, who committed to the Aggies over the Texas Longhorns amongst other schools, announced on X Friday morning that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.
LeBlanc did not make an appearance on the mound for Texas A&M during the 2025 season.
Before LeBlanc looked to take his talents to the Division I stage, he spent two seasons in junior college at Cisco College, where his 2024 season stood out, as he composed a 2-1 record with 35 strikeouts and 21.2 innings pitched in 17 appearances as a reliever, which also featured a pair of saves.
LeBlanc's main weapon was his fastball, which he has been known to throw as fast as 102 miles per hour, which would have mixed him in perfectly with the rest of the hard-throwing A&M bullpen that also featured players like Clayton Freshcorn and Kaiden Wilson. It seems as though head coach Michael Earley or even pitching coach Jason Kelly thought otherwise, perhaps choosing to preserve the flamethrower.
Regardless of Earley's or Kelly's intentions, LeBlanc clearly did not see things the same way and will now take his talents to another school where they can be used effectively.
Though we probably won't hear of many other transfer portal entrants until the fate of head coach Earley is decided, LeBlanc's announcement kick starts an offseason of questions that truly makes the 12th Man wonder who is going to be in College Station next season and who will be packing their bags.
That, of course, going for both players and coaches.