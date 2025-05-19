Texas A&M Aggies Coach Michael Earley Already On Hot Seat?
Michael Earley's tumultuous first year as the Texas A&M Aggies head coach could result in his time in College Station ending before his success even begins.
According to a report by On3 Sports, the Texas A&M Aggies head baseball coaching position has been listed as a job to watch, which could point to Earley being outed from his spot after just one season as the leader.
And to say that some fans would be surprised would be an understatement.
Beginning 2025 as the odds-on favorites to win the College World Series, the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies quickly saw their worst fears become reality within the span of a month, starting with Gavin Grahovac going down for the season with a shoulder injury, and ending with the Aggies being outside of the Top 25 rankings by the middle of March.
And those who figured that conference play would light a fire under the team were sorely mistaken, as the team would be swept in their first two series against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Vanderbilt Commodores before finally landing a conference win in their opener against the Kentucky Wildcats, a series they would still fall short in.
The beginning of April, however, gave the team and the 12th Man some hope. Not 24 hours after being run-ruled and no-hit by the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in a rematch of last year's College World Series, the Aggies would rally for a doubleheader win as well as a run-ruling of their own against Tony Vitello's reigning national championship team.
The team would follow that up with a thrilling series sweep against the South Carolina Gamecocks, a series victory against the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville, and against the LSU Tigers in front of the home crowd before a trip to Austin quickly derailed the Aggie hype train.
Facing off against their old pal Jim Schlossnagle and the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns, the Aggies fell short in all three games and lost each by one run as well.
Expecting a turnaround against the Missouri Tigers, who came to College Station 0-24 in conference play, the 12th Man was instead met with a sweep by the Tigers and further punishment dealt to their team's hopes of making the NCAA Tournament.
The Aggies closed out their regular season by losing their final series against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, forcing them to put together a miracle in the SEC Tournament if they even want a chance to have a chance at landing a regional game in the tournament.
So, Michael Earley in the hot seat after this season? Given the season result after what the team's expectations were in the preseason? Shouldn't be too much of a shocker to anyone.