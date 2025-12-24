Texas A&M Cornerback Announces He Will Enter Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies had an unfortunate end to their season. After a promising start, ripping off 11 straight wins on the year, and reaching a top-three ranking, they lost their final two games, including the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Due to their extended season, players on the roster were delayed in deciding whether to stay with the Aggies or enter the transfer portal. Cornerback Jayvon Thomas has made his decision, as he will reportedly join the transfer portal in hopes of a fresh start, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.

After making a notable step back in his playing time, despite a promising sophomore season, Thomas will look to take his talents to another school for the 2026 season.

Looking For Playing Time

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jayvon Thomas (14) looks to tackle McNeese State Cowboys running back D'Angelo Durham (1) during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Thomas was a prominent name after graduating from high school. A DFW native and a member of the Dallas powerhouse high school South Oak Cliff, he was viewed as one of the top secondary recruits in the nation before coming to College Station. He was the number 15 cornerback in the class, a top-30 player from the Lone Star State, and the number 156-ranked player according to 247Sports.

He saw instant playing time his freshman season under then-head coach Jimbo Fisher, playing in nine games and earning his first collegiate start against the Ole Miss Rebels. He finished with 15 tackles, including nine of them as solo tackles, in his first season, including five of them in his first start against the Rebels.

His 2024 season was even better, as he earned more playing time and gained the coaches' trust. Thomas played in 11 games, including four starts at corner, and earned his first interception at a key time to close out the game against the Florida Gators. He finished the season with 17 tackles, including 13 solo, and one tackle for loss.

However, this season, Thomas took a notable step back in his production. He finished the year with only one tackle, and it came in the final game of the regular season against the Texas Longhorns. Despite recording only 66 snaps on the season, he appeared in more than four games, so he lost a year of eligibility, even with his limited role.

Thomas is the third player to enter the portal from the Aggies, joining fellow defensive players Jordan Pride and Tristan Jernigan. While others on the roster have made it known about their intentions to enter the NFL Draft, the Aggies are yet to see a mass exodus of their roster for a frest start.

The transfer portal will open on Jan. 2 and will remain open for two weeks until closing on Jan 16.

