Three NFL Aggies Cut One Day After 53-Man Active Roster Deadline
On Wednesday afternoon three former Texas A&M Aggies football players were told they needed to look for work elsewhere.
Their stints with their respective NFL clubs came to a crashing end as they were released, one day after the 53-man active rosters were set around the league.
The Carolina Panthers had the dubious distinction of waiving two of the three former Aggies. The Panthers waived defensive tackle Jayden Peevy and defensive back Demani Richardson. The two will have to clear waivers on Thursday at 2 pm ET in order to be a candidate for the Panthers practice squad. Any team is free to put in a waiver claim on either of the two by noon on Thursday.
Richardson signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Richardson performed well in practice and in the preseason games but did not do enough to supplant one of the other defensive backs on the roster. Peevy signed with the Tennessee Titans last season, had a rough time, and was cut. He was signed to a futures contract with the Cleveland Browns in January but was terminated after the draft. He was looking for a new beginning with coach Dave Canales in Carolina.
Veteran Trayveon Williams, a running back with the Cincinnati Bengals had his contract terminated. Due to the fact he is a vested veteran, he does not have to go through waivers and can sign a practice squad or standard contract immediately.
Williams was released as the corresponding move to the Bengals signing defensive end KJ Henry. There are rumors speculating that Williams will be brought back either for one of the remaining spots on the practice squad. He might also be re-signed to the active roster if a position opens up.