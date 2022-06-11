NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Friday’s Results

The Super Regionals began on Friday with four games. The winners from these Super Regionals will all be in the same bracket next week in Omaha. These four play their games on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday if necessary. The other four Super Regionals will begin play on Saturday with games Saturday and Sunday, and on Monday if necessary.

The two remaining Big 12 teams were both in action on Friday. Texas lost their first game to East Carolina, 13-7. Oklahoma held on to keep Virginia Tech’s surge from continuing and won 5-4. Other games on Friday included Notre Dame upsetting the hottest team in the nation, Tennessee, and Texas A&M with a walk-off win in College Station over Louisville.

Here are the results of Friday’s games:

Knoxville Super Regional

Notre Dame 8 - #1 Tennessee 5

Notre Dame leads the series 1-0

Notre Dame set the pace early with a home run in each of the first four innings of the game to take an 8-2 lead through the 4th. The Fighting Irish would be shut out the rest of the game as the Volunteers chipped away at the difference. In the end, Notre Dame did something not many teams have been able to do this season – beat Tennessee. The Volunteers have only lost back-to-back games once this season, and that was the only series they lost all year.

Winning pitcher -Alex Rao (3-1); Losing pitcher – Blade Tidwell (3-2); Save – Jack Findlay (3).

Greenville Super Regional

#8 East Carolina 13 - #9 Texas 7

East Carolina leads the series 1-0

Texas got on the board early thanks to a two-out two-run home run in the bottom of the 1st by Murphy Stehly. The problem though was East Carolina countered with three runs on three hits in the bottom of the first and never looked back. After seven innings, ECU was up 8-5. Texas scored two runs in the 8th to bring the game within one. Until ECU then scored five runs on five hits in the bottom of the 8th.

The game had a combined seven home runs, including both of these:

Winning pitcher – C.J. Mayhue (6-1); Losing pitcher – Pete Hansen (11-2); Save – Zach Agnos

College Station Super Regional

#5 Texas A&M 5 - #12 Louisville 4

Texas A&M leads the series 1-0

It was another nearly 5+ hour game full of tension in College Station. A&M got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the 1st, but it was quickly matched by three runs by Louisville in the top of the 2nd. Louisville would carry a 4-2 lead into the stretch, but the Aggies managed to bring two across the plate in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game. In the first eight innings, Texas A&M was able to load the bases but unable to capitalize. In the bottom of the 9th, when it mattered the most, they loaded the bases again with one out. This time it worked. Troy Claunch, the A&M catcher, came to the plate and got a base hit into RF for the walk-off win.

Winning pitcher – Jacob Palisch (6-3); Losing pitcher – Michael Prosecky (2-1)

Blacksburg Super Regional

Oklahoma 5 - #4 Virginia Tech 4

Oklahoma leads the series 1-0

The Sooners have been one of the hottest teams in college baseball this last month. They had a 5-0 lead midway through the 6th inning and looked to be cruising to their first win in the Super Regional. Virginia Tech got a 2-run home run in the bottom of the 6th and another 2-run home run in the bottom of the 7th to make the game interesting. With two outs in the bottom of the 9th, the Hokies brought the tying run to the plate. With a fly out to right field, John Spikerman made a diving catch worthy of being on SportsCenter’s Top 10 to end the threat.

Winning pitcher – Jake Bennett (9-3), Losing pitcher – Griffin Green (7-2); Save – Trevn Michael (10)

