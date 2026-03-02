Big 12 Baseball Momentum Rankings Enter Week 4 With Major Shakeups

Conference play is still ahead, and much of the early traffic comes at neutral sites or against lower-tier opponents. But even these early miles on the Road to Omaha reveal something: Who's protecting the baseball? Who's stacking quality innings? Who's quietly building momentum before the real toll booths open?

TCU and West Virginia were the only teams to enter Week 3 nationally ranked. Only Arizona State and Baylor faced nationally ranked opponents. Just two teams swept their weekend series. Overall, the Big 12 did not impress.

Here's how the Big 12 stacks up entering Week 4.

Tier 1: Handled Business

Sweeping a weaker opponent doesn't elevate a reputation, but losing would have crushed it.

No. 18 TCU (12 pts | Sweep | W4 | 46-8 weekend scoring)

TCU players, coaches, and fans all needed a sweep, and that's exactly what the team delivered against the first-year Division 1 program New Haven. It was expected, and the Frogs' execution was clean.

OSU (9.5 pts | Sweep | W7 | 26-1 weekend scoring)

Oklahoma State was the only other Big 12 team to sweep its weekend series. They didn't completely dominate the entire weekend series, but they piled up points and extended their winning streak.

Tier 2: Solid but Not Separating

3. No. 24 West Virginia (3.5 pts | L1 | +15 RD)

The two aforementioned teams played a home series. No. 24 West Virginia earned a road series win. Games 1 and 2 were dominant and clean. Game 3 was a one-run loss in which they beat themselves.

T-4. Arizona (2 pts | W2 | +5 RD)

T-4. K-State (2 pts | W2 | +3 RD)

T-4. BYU (2 pts | L1 | +2 RD)



The middle of the conference is crowded. Three teams finished Week 3 with identical momentum scores.

Tier 3: Hanging Around

7. Cincinnati (1 pts | W1 | +10 RD)

The Bearcats just committed a concerning number of errors at home. Winning Game 1 despite four errors was either luck or sheer grit. Both matter in February.

8. Texas Tech ( .5 pts | L1 | +17 RD)

How do you run-rule the opponent in Games 1 and 2, then lose by seven runs in Game 3? Allowing six home runs will do it.

Tier 4: Slipping

9. Baylor (-4.5 pts | L2 | -7 RD)

The Bears are intriguing. They split two games against ranked opponents, beating No. 25 Ole Miss in 10 innings and losing to No. 3 Texas. But Sunday's loss to an unranked opponent undercut the weekend. Baylor beat a ranked team in a tight game. They lost to a ranked team sloppily. Then they lost cleanly to an unranked team. This inconsistency will become a problem once conference play begins.

10. Houston (-11 pts | W1 | +3 RD)

Nothing spectacular here. The Cougars played clean defense, and each game improved on both sides of the ball. If they can carry the momentum from Sunday into Week 4, this stretch won't look as flat.

11. Arizona State (-12 pts | L4 | -12 RD)

Here's a case where the record stings more than the performance. Yes, the Devils went 0-3, but it came against three ranked opponents: No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 20 Tennessee, and No. 23 Texas A&M.

That's very different from a collapse against unranked competition.

12. UCF (-14.5 pts | W1 | -7 RD)

A single win won't offset the larger trend. The Knights need cleaner baseball and more consistency if they want to climb out of the bottom tier.

13. Kansas (-18.5 pts | W1 | -9 RD)

Last week, KU was at the top of these rankings. Momentum can flip quickly in February, and the Jayhawks are experiencing that shift in real time.

14. Utah (-24 pts | L3 | -22 RD)

Utah slides to the bottom tier after a rough weekend. The climb back will be steep unless the Utes tighten things up defensively and on the mound.

The Road Tightens

TCU had the biggest swing of the season so far jumping from 13th to 1st. Oklahoma State had a strong climb from Week 2 to Week 3. Consistancy matters.

With conference play looming, style points fade, and separation begins. The Road to Omaha doesn't reward reputation. It rewards consistency. Across the conference, statement wins were scarce, and consistency was even scarcer.

