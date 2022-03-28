Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: The Wild, Wild West

This past weekend, Big 12 Conference play was in full swing for the baseball teams. Baylor hosted TCU for a series the weekend prior while all other teams continued their non-conference schedule. This past weekend, Oklahoma State swept a series with Kansas while TCU swept a series with Kansas State. Oklahoma won their series with Baylor. And the one in Lubbock between two ranked teams was absolutely epic, with two of them won with 10th inning walk-offs – a walk-off steal on Friday night and a walk-off grand slam on Saturday.

Here is a recap of this past weekend’s conference series:

Baylor (12-11, 2-4) vs. Oklahoma (14-8, 2-1)

Oklahoma wins the series 2-1

There were multiple grand slams throughout the conference this past weekend. One of them came in Norman on Saturday. The Sooners were down 5-1 with two outs in the bottom of the 8th when Tanner Tredaway hit a grand slam to tie the game. Not to be outdone, the Sooners loaded the bases again in the 9th inning, and Peyton Graham hit a grand slam for the walk-off win.

Friday: Oklahoma won 5-3 (Winning Pitcher – Jake Bennett; Losing Pitcher – Tyler Thomas; Save – Trevin Michael)

Saturday: Oklahoma won 9-5 (Winning Pitcher – Ben Abram; Losing Pitcher – Matt Voelker)

Sunday: Baylor won 16-8 (Winning Pitcher – Cam Caley; Losing Pitcher – Carson Atwood)

Kansas (8-14, 0-3) at #6 Oklahoma State (18-6, 3-0)

Oklahoma State sweeps the series 3-0

The Pokes are on one impressive winning streak. They opened the season, taking two of three against Vanderbilt in Nashville, then stumbled a bit. But since then, they have won 11 straight games.

Friday: OSU won 4-2. (Winning Pitcher – Justin Campbell; Losing Pitcher – Daniel Hegarty)

Saturday: OSU won 4-3 (Winning Pitcher – Victor Mederos; Losing Pitcher – Cole Larsen, Save – Trevor Martin)

Sunday: OSU won 7-2. (Winning Pitcher – Bryce Osmond; Losing Pitcher – Ryan Vanderhei)

Kansas State (11-11, 0-3) at #12 TCU (18-5, 5-1)

TCU sweeps the series 3-0

The bats were undoubtedly as hot as the temperature was on Sunday afternoon. The Frogs had a close one on Friday night, but the other two games had plenty of hits and runs. The weekend’s highlight was an 8-run bottom of the 6th inning on Saturday. For a complete recap of this series, see our article here.

Friday: TCU won 7-5 (Winning Pitcher – Riley Cornelio; Losing Pitcher – Blake Adams; Save – River Ridings)

Saturday: TCU won 14-5 (Winning Pitcher – Tommy Vail; Losing Pitcher – Landry Jurecka)

Sunday: TCU won 11-3 (Winning Pitcher – Brett Walker; Losing Pitcher – Griffin Hassall)

#8 Texas (19-7, 1-2) at #7 Texas Tech (20-5, 2-1)

Texas Tech wins the series 2-1

This one was just an absolutely epic series. The games on Friday and Saturday both went into the 10th inning, and Kurt Wilson was the walk-off hero for Texas Tech in both games. On Friday, Wilson was on third base. The Texas pitcher never looked at him and was looking at the ground. Wilson stole home for the win. Then on Saturday, Wilson came to bat in the 10th with bases loaded for the grand slam walk-off.

Friday: Texas Tech won 5-4 (10 innings) (Winning Pitcher – Josh Sanders; Losing Pitcher – Aaron Nixon)

Saturday: Texas Tech won 16-12 (10 innings) (Winning Pitcher – Derek Bridges; Losing Pitcher – Aaron Nixon)

Sunday: Texas won 12-1 (Winning Pitcher – Lucas Gordon; Losing Pitcher – Mason Molina)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.