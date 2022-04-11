Skip to main content
Big 12 Baseball Weekend Recap: Texas Tech And West Virginia Sweep

The Mountaineers, yes, the Mountaineers, now sit atop the Big 12 standings

Who had the West Virginia Mountaineers projected to be at the top of the Big 12 baseball standings in mid-April? The Big 12 has three teams in the Top 10 in national polls, but each has at least two conference losses. West Virginia swept their weekend series over Baylor and, with a 5-1 conference record, sits at the top of this week’s standings. Texas Tech swept their series over Kansas State. Texas won their series 2-1 over TCU. And Oklahoma State also won their series over Oklahoma 2-1.

Here is a recap of this past weekend’s conference series:

Baylor (16-15, 2-7) at West Virginia (20-10, 5-1)

West Virginia won the series 3-0

The Mountaineers won their second straight conference series, sweeping Baylor in the weekend series held in Morgantown. The series was clinched in the snow and sleet on Saturday. It marked head coach Randy Mazey’s 500th game as skipper in Morgantown, and his team gave him a series sweep to help celebrate.

Friday: West Virginia won 7-6. (Winning Pitcher – Trey Braithwaite; Losing Pitcher – Mason Marriott)

Saturday: West Virginia won 8-4 (Winning Pitcher – Ben Hampton; Losing Pitcher – Kobe Andrade; Save – Zach Ottinger)

Sunday: West Virginia won 5-2. (Winning Pitcher – Chris Sleeper; Losing Pitcher – Jake Jackson, Save – Trey Braithwaite)

Kansas State (15-16, 1-8) at #4 Texas Tech (27-8, 7-2)

Texas Tech won the series 3-0

Is it football season in Lubbock? The final scores in their three wins over Kansas State over the weekend sure look like football scores. The Red Raiders swept the series and have made it to the No. 4 team in the nation. On Sunday, it took three runs in the bottom of the 9th to complete the sweep. Since January 1, Tech has only lost one game in Lubbock between men's basketball and baseball.

Friday: Texas Tech won 6-3. (Winning Pitcher – Andrew Morris; Losing Pitcher – Blake Adams; Save – Trendan Parish)

Saturday: Texas Tech won 14-0 (Winning Pitcher – Brandon Birdsell; Losing Pitcher – Blake Corsentino; Save – Colin Clark)

Sunday: Texas Tech won 7-6. (Winning Pitcher – Parish; Losing Pitcher – Adams)

TCU (21-11, 7-5) vs. #7 Texas (24-10, 5-4)

Texas won the series 2-1

It was a dog fight in Austin. Friday night’s game was an epic pitching duel, with UT’s Pete Hansen coming out victorious and pitching a complete game shutout. TCU took an early lead on Saturday and was able to get the win, but it, too, was hard-fought. 

Friday: Texas won 2-0 (Winning Pitcher – Pete Hansen; Losing Pitcher – Riley Cornelio)

Saturday: TCU won 7-5 (Winning Pitcher – Caleb Bolden; Losing Pitcher – Tristan Stevens; Save – River Ridings)

Sunday: Texas won 7-3. (Winning Pitcher – Travis Sthele; Losing Pitcher – Brett Walker)

Oklahoma (18-12, 4-5) at #5 Oklahoma State (23-9, 7-1)

Oklahoma State won the series 2-1

Oklahoma won a nonconference game the week before this series and continued the winning streak on Friday. OSU then won the Saturday and Sunday games. Both Friday and Saturday games required 9th inning runs to secure the victory for the Sooners Friday and the Pokes Saturday.

Friday: Oklahoma won 8-7 (Winning Pitcher – Carter Campbell; Losing Pitcher – Trevor Martin; Save – Trevin Michael)

Saturday: Oklahoma State won 8-7 (Winning Pitcher – Nolan McLean; Losing Pitcher – Cade Horton)

Sunday: Kansas State won 9-4 (Winning Pitcher – Bryce Osmond; Losing Pitcher – Chazz Martinez)

