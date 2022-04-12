TCU Baseball Drops Tough Series At Texas

Going into Sunday, TCU's series against Texas in Austin was tied one game apiece. The Frogs and Longhorns were knotted at two runs apiece going into the fifth inning of the final game when the dam burst. Texas scored five runs in the final three frames to secure a series-clinching 7-3 win.

TCU– who was hanging onto a top 25 ranking at D1 Baseball– has dropped six of their last nine games and falls to 21-11 (7-5) on the season; they also fell out of the rankings.

The latest set of rankings pins Texas (24-10, 5-4) seventh nationally.

There wasn't much to write home about Friday, as the Frogs recorded just two hits and were shutout 2-0. Opposing ace Pete Hanson (6-0) pitched a complete game shutout, rung up 12, and walked just one. Hanson faced just 30 batters on the afternoon.

Saturday was a terrific rebound from TCU, who took the second game 7-5. Brayden Taylor homered in the game, one of two he would hit on the weekend, and pushed his team-leading mark to seven. Caleb Bolden notched the win and River Ridings secured his ninth save on the year, fourth most in the nation.

Taylor drove in three runs Saturday and scored twice.

Tommy Sacco went 2-2 and was walked twice on Sunday, giving him a nine at-bat streak of reaching base safely. He recorded six hits in the back two games of the series, pushing his average to a team-best .373 on the season.

The Frogs look to rebound Tuesday at home at #16 Dallas Baptist (21-10, 3-0). First pitch happens at Horner Ballpark in Dallas at 6:30 p.m. You can stream the game on Bally Sports Southwest, ESPN+, or listen to it on 88.7 FM KTCU.

