College Baseball Poll Watching Week 2: Texas Unanimous Number One

The University of Texas Longhorns gave up just one run to Alabama in their sweep over the weekend. They are now 8-0 in the early season of college baseball. They are also sitting in the top spot in all of the major polls this week.

For the TCU Horned Frogs, after sweeping Nebraska over the weekend and sitting at a 6-1 record, one poll bumped them up one spot, one poll kept them in the same place, and another bumped them down four spots.

In addition to Texas and TCU, the Big 12 is represented in the polls this week with Oklahoma State as a Top 10 team (Top 5 in two of these polls) and Texas Tech.

The biggest drop came from Long Beach State, who defeated the current national champions Mississippi State in the opening weekend only to be swept by Sacramento State this past weekend.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, and Perfect Game polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Texas (8-0)

2 - Ole Miss (6-0), up 1

3 - Arkansas (4-2), down 1

4 - Oklahoma State (4-2)

5 - Vanderbilt (5-2)

6 - Stanford (6-1)

7 - LSU (7-1), up 1

8 - NC State (8-0), up 1

9 - Mississippi State (4-3), down 2

10 - Florida State (5-2)

16 - TCU (6-1), up 1

19 - Texas Tech (5-2), up 1

25 - Long Beach State (2-4), down 13

Dropped from the rankings: Duke (#23), East Carolina (#25)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Texas (8-0)

2 - Stanford (6-1)

3 - LSU (7-1)

4 - Oklahoma State (4-2)

5 - Vanderbilt (5-2)

6 - Notre Dame (5-1)

7 - NC State (8-0)

8 - TCU (6-1)

9 - Ole Miss (6-0), up 1

10 - Georgia Tech (7-1), up 1

19 - Texas Tech (5-2), up 2

23 - Long Beach State (2-4), down 10

Dropped from the rankings: San Diego (#22), Louisiana Tech (#23), and East Carolina (#24)

Perfect Game

1 - Texas (8-0)

2 - Stanford (6-1), up 3

3 - LSU (7-1), down 1

4 - Vanderbilt (5-2)

5 - Georgia (7-0), up 12

6 - Tennessee (7-0), up 12

7 - Oregon State (7-0), up 12

8 - Oklahoma State (4-2), down 5

9 - Notre Dame (5-1), down 3

10 - Georgia Tech (7-1), down 3

18 - TCU (6-1), down 4

23 - Texas Tech (5-2), up 7

