Break Out The Brooms: TCU Baseball Sweeps Nebraska At Globe Life

Horned Frog pitching stifles Nebraska, holds Huskers to seven runs in three games. TCU baseball sweeps the three-game series.

Before the season began, we stressed the importance and excitement around TCU's transfer class, particularly their pitching transfers. We're just two weekends into the young season and that crop of players have already made their presence known.

TCU (6-1) swept Nebraska (1-6) at Globe Life Park this weekend in three games.

Brett Walker (2-0) has been an undeniable star for the Frogs so far. On Sunday, he struck out six, allowed only two runs, and didn't issue a single walk in seven innings of work. Walker's established himself as the bonafide Sunday starter for TCU this season.

In total, TCU trailed Nebraska for zero innings and tied beyond 0-0 in just one half-inning. Besides Walker, Austin Krob (1-0) and Riley Cornelio (1-0) notched wins, both of which were their first of the year. Cornelio rung up a career-high seven innings on Saturday while allowing just two runs and three hits. He didn't walk anyone.

Krob ran six shutout innings on Friday night. He hasn't allowed a run yet through 10 innings of work on the season. Sophomore River Ridings recorded a pair of saves on the weekend, bringing his season tally to four.

Pitching wasn't the only thing outstanding this weekend. Sophomore Elijah Nunez led the bats on the weekend, recording four hits and six RBI in just eight at-bats. He also scored four runs.

Sophomore Brayden Taylor and senior Gray Rodgers extended their streak of games reaching base safely to 16 and 18 games, respectively. Rodgers drove in six batters on the series.

Senior Tommy Sacco and sophomore Luke Boyers each hit home runs, with Sacco knocking a solo shot on Friday night and Boyers sent a two-run shot over the wall Saturday. It was both players' first home run of the season.

TCU hosts UT Arlington (2-4) on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. for their next game. You can listen to the game on KTCU 88.7 FM. Then, the Horned Frogs head to Lexington this weekend for a series against Kentucky (7-0). The series can be streamed on SECN+. First pitch for the games are as follows:

  • Friday, March 4, 3:00 p.m. CT
  • Saturday, March 5, 12:00 p.m. CT
  • Sunday, March 6, 12:00 p.m. CT

Baseball

