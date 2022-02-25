Skip to main content
College Baseball Series To Watch: Feb. 25-27

College Baseball Series To Watch: Feb. 25-27

Tournament season doesn't disappoint. College baseball has another loaded weekend on tap for us to close out February.

© Annie Rice/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tournament season doesn't disappoint. College baseball has another loaded weekend on tap for us to close out February.

Did you catch your breath yet from Opening Weekend? Us, either. But college baseball is the gift that keeps on giving. There's another loaded slate of games and tournaments worthy of your attention this weekend. Let's take a look at the best ones to watch.

Round Rock Classic

Stanford outfielder Brock Jones received All American honors this preseason.

Stanford outfielder Brock Jones received All American honors this preseason.

The Round Rock Classic's slogan is "Best Outside Of Omaha" for good reason. This year's field is beyond stacked: #2 Arkansas, #6 Stanford, Louisiana, and Indiana. Saturday primetime (4:00 p.m. CT) features the Razorbacks and Cardinal. Both teams feature ace pitching and hot bats and this game in particular is a can't-miss. Also keep an eye on the Ragin' Cajuns, who took a series against ranked UC Irvine.

Nebraska (1-3) vs. #17 TCU (3-1)

TCU's Braden Taylor just before he connected with an RBI single against Cal during the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

TCU's Braden Taylor just before he connected with an RBI single against Cal during the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz.

I promise we aren't just giving into personal bias here. #17 TCU and Nebraska slug it out at Globe Life Field in Arlington. A season ago, the Huskers were one of the toughest outs in postseason play, winning the Big Ten and taking Arkansas down to the absolute brink in Fayetteville. This is a trap game the Frogs need to pay attention to even though Nebraska lost three of four against Sam Houston State to open the season.

Read More

#22 Maryland (4-0) vs. Campbell (1-3)

If you aren't in tune with what Campbell is doing as an athletics program as a whole, you need to be. In football, they signed a pair of four-star recruits (unheard of for an FCS team). In baseball, they were a run away from upending the eventual-champion Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Regional Final. Maryland swept Baylor to open this season and vaulted right into the top 25 rankings.

Alabama (5-0) vs. #1 Texas (5-0)

Texas slugger Ivan Melendez made headlines opening weekend with a pair of 450+ foot home runs against Rice.

Texas slugger Ivan Melendez made headlines opening weekend with a pair of 450+ foot home runs against Rice.

Other than this being an inverted preview of this coming college football season (#1 Alabama vs. Texas), the Longhorns are appointment viewing at this point. The Crimson Tide ran into a buzzsaw of a Regional bracket with NC State (CWS semifinalists) and Louisiana Tech (the hottest team last year). Bama comes into this game at 5-0.

I shouldn't have to explain why you need to watch Texas.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Texas' Ivan Melendez hits the ball against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Whataburger Field. Texas won, 5-4.
Baseball

College Baseball Series To Watch: Feb. 25-27

By Brett Gibbons
1 minute ago
20200414_GLF_Sunrise_TXR_81390-f97f0cbed48d9bb_f97f0fb5-02d9-eac0-125d9ce3e23c745d
Baseball

TCU Baseball Weekend Preview: Nebraska

By Adam Shirley
5 hours ago
TCU Black Power Fist
Mem'ries Sweet

Black History Month: Celebrating the Pioneers in TCU Athletics

By Nicholas Howard
5 hours ago
Feb 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) shoots over Texas Longhorns guard Andrew Jones (1) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball falls to #20 Texas

By Nicholas Howard
19 hours ago
Feb 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) turns to shoot against Oklahoma Sooners guard Jmoja Gibson (2) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Tech Now Second; ISU Inches Up

By Barry Lewis
19 hours ago
Sander Jong; TCU Men's Tennis
More Sports

TCU Men's Tennis: Match Point

By Tyler Brown
Feb 24, 2022
FMS2AyKXIAMPqaI.jfif
Baseball

Weather Cold, Bats Hot In TCU Baseball Home Opener

By Brett Gibbons
Feb 24, 2022
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball: Three Horned Frogs Earn Preseason Conference Honors

By Nicholas Howard
Feb 24, 2022