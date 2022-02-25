College Baseball Series To Watch: Feb. 25-27

Did you catch your breath yet from Opening Weekend? Us, either. But college baseball is the gift that keeps on giving. There's another loaded slate of games and tournaments worthy of your attention this weekend. Let's take a look at the best ones to watch.

Round Rock Classic

Stanford outfielder Brock Jones received All American honors this preseason. © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Round Rock Classic's slogan is "Best Outside Of Omaha" for good reason. This year's field is beyond stacked: #2 Arkansas, #6 Stanford, Louisiana, and Indiana. Saturday primetime (4:00 p.m. CT) features the Razorbacks and Cardinal. Both teams feature ace pitching and hot bats and this game in particular is a can't-miss. Also keep an eye on the Ragin' Cajuns, who took a series against ranked UC Irvine.

Nebraska (1-3) vs. #17 TCU (3-1)

TCU's Braden Taylor just before he connected with an RBI single against Cal during the MLB4 Tournament in Scottsdale, Ariz. TCU Baseball Twitter @TCU_Baseball

I promise we aren't just giving into personal bias here. #17 TCU and Nebraska slug it out at Globe Life Field in Arlington. A season ago, the Huskers were one of the toughest outs in postseason play, winning the Big Ten and taking Arkansas down to the absolute brink in Fayetteville. This is a trap game the Frogs need to pay attention to even though Nebraska lost three of four against Sam Houston State to open the season.

#22 Maryland (4-0) vs. Campbell (1-3)

If you aren't in tune with what Campbell is doing as an athletics program as a whole, you need to be. In football, they signed a pair of four-star recruits (unheard of for an FCS team). In baseball, they were a run away from upending the eventual-champion Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Regional Final. Maryland swept Baylor to open this season and vaulted right into the top 25 rankings.

Alabama (5-0) vs. #1 Texas (5-0)

Texas slugger Ivan Melendez made headlines opening weekend with a pair of 450+ foot home runs against Rice. © Annie Rice/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Other than this being an inverted preview of this coming college football season (#1 Alabama vs. Texas), the Longhorns are appointment viewing at this point. The Crimson Tide ran into a buzzsaw of a Regional bracket with NC State (CWS semifinalists) and Louisiana Tech (the hottest team last year). Bama comes into this game at 5-0.

I shouldn't have to explain why you need to watch Texas.

